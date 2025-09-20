Solo Sikoa may have caused a huge problem in his faction on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been leading the MFT and dominating SmackDown for the past few months. The Street Champion promised the WWE Universe that he would soon reclaim his position and power. However, during the recent episode of SmackDown, Sikoa dropped a massive bombshell that might start to cause a crack in his own faction.WWE dropped a vignette last night where he made a bold statement. Solo Sikoa stated that only Tonga Loa has stood beside him since Day One amid all the struggles. He referred to Tonga as the &quot;only loyal soldier&quot; left on his side, without any mention of JC Mateo, Hikuleo, or Tama Tonga. Sikoa's favoritism could create a huge problem between his other stablemates in his faction.The Street Champion heavily praised The Infamous for his allegiance toward him. He did not even acknowledge the contributions of the other members of the MFT for his success during the segment. Additionally, the former United States Champion vowed to make Tonga Loa a champion sooner than later to reward his loyalty, making it clear that his goals lie only with Loa.Such statements and claims might cause a huge problem within the MFT. It creates a situation where the rest of the group members might feel that their efforts are not being acknowledged by Solo Sikoa. This could ultimately motivate them to go on their own paths. If it happens, it could potentially lead to the end of Sikoa's faction on SmackDown.The 32-year-old failed to create harmony within his faction in the past, which led to disputes with his former stablemates, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. It looks like WWE has been sowing the seeds for a similar storyline arc where Solo's actions could eventually become the reason for the implosion of the MFT. However, this is currently speculation.Solo Sikoa may have bifurcated from the United States Championship routeSolo Sikoa lost the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on SmackDown before Clash in Paris. Since then, the 32-year-old has been targeting Zayn, stating that he would soon reclaim his title. However, Sikoa might have bifurcated from the United States Title route after what fans witnessed on the latest episode of SmackDown.Throughout his promo last night, The Street Champion was discussing his struggles in managing his faction. He talked about how his family members let him down when he wanted them to be with him. Not even once did Solo Sikoa mention Sami Zayn or his desire to be the United States Champion again.Instead, he vowed to make his stablemate Tonga Loa a champion in WWE. It could mean that the 32-year-old's interest might have just shifted from a singles run to a tag team path. It looks like he could be hinting towards challenging the current WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks.Considering Solo Sikoa's attitude during the recent vignette, it did not look like he would go after Sami Zayn and the United States Championship at this point. His priorities may have shifted, with Sikoa now focusing on making Tonga Loa a champion.