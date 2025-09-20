Solo Sikoa may have caused a huge problem in his faction on WWE SmackDown

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:44 GMT
Solo Sikoa with his faction
Solo Sikoa with his faction [Image Source: WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa has been leading the MFT and dominating SmackDown for the past few months. The Street Champion promised the WWE Universe that he would soon reclaim his position and power. However, during the recent episode of SmackDown, Sikoa dropped a massive bombshell that might start to cause a crack in his own faction.

Ad

WWE dropped a vignette last night where he made a bold statement. Solo Sikoa stated that only Tonga Loa has stood beside him since Day One amid all the struggles. He referred to Tonga as the "only loyal soldier" left on his side, without any mention of JC Mateo, Hikuleo, or Tama Tonga. Sikoa's favoritism could create a huge problem between his other stablemates in his faction.

The Street Champion heavily praised The Infamous for his allegiance toward him. He did not even acknowledge the contributions of the other members of the MFT for his success during the segment. Additionally, the former United States Champion vowed to make Tonga Loa a champion sooner than later to reward his loyalty, making it clear that his goals lie only with Loa.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Such statements and claims might cause a huge problem within the MFT. It creates a situation where the rest of the group members might feel that their efforts are not being acknowledged by Solo Sikoa. This could ultimately motivate them to go on their own paths. If it happens, it could potentially lead to the end of Sikoa's faction on SmackDown.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

The 32-year-old failed to create harmony within his faction in the past, which led to disputes with his former stablemates, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. It looks like WWE has been sowing the seeds for a similar storyline arc where Solo's actions could eventually become the reason for the implosion of the MFT. However, this is currently speculation.

Ad
Ad

Solo Sikoa may have bifurcated from the United States Championship route

Solo Sikoa lost the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on SmackDown before Clash in Paris. Since then, the 32-year-old has been targeting Zayn, stating that he would soon reclaim his title. However, Sikoa might have bifurcated from the United States Title route after what fans witnessed on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Throughout his promo last night, The Street Champion was discussing his struggles in managing his faction. He talked about how his family members let him down when he wanted them to be with him. Not even once did Solo Sikoa mention Sami Zayn or his desire to be the United States Champion again.

Instead, he vowed to make his stablemate Tonga Loa a champion in WWE. It could mean that the 32-year-old's interest might have just shifted from a singles run to a tag team path. It looks like he could be hinting towards challenging the current WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks.

Considering Solo Sikoa's attitude during the recent vignette, it did not look like he would go after Sami Zayn and the United States Championship at this point. His priorities may have shifted, with Sikoa now focusing on making Tonga Loa a champion.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications