Solo Sikoa planning to hurt another Bloodline member? Major sign points to it

Solo Sikoa has been a loyal member of The Bloodline as he hasn't betrayed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns yet. While he has clashed with Jimmy Uso, he might want to hurt another stablemate.

Solo Sikoa chose The Tribal Chief over Jimmy Uso after the heartbreaking betrayal from the latter at Night of Champions 2023. On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, he assaulted Jimmy for the second time since Night of Champions, causing problems between Jimmy and Jey Uso.

While Jey Uso hasn't picked a side yet, Solo might be ready to hurt him already, and a hint can be found in his Instagram Story. He posted an image of himself staring at Jey Uso. It possibly means he has had enough of The Right Hand Man and will not hesitate to hurt his elder brother.

A screenshot of Solo Sikoa's Instagram Story

Several fans are unsure if Solo is ready to hurt Jey Uso yet. Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on this week's edition of the blue show, so some more drama among the family members could unfold shortly.

Solo Sikoa could be an important factor in the future of The Bloodline in WWE

While Jimmy, Jey, and even Paul Heyman have shown signs of betrayal towards The Tribal Chief multiple times, The Street Champion has always stayed loyal to Reigns.

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.

Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.



As the storyline progresses, Roman Reigns will likely use Solo's loyalty for his benefit and not offer much in return, possibly resulting in another betrayal. If Jey Uso decides to go against his cousin, The Head of The Table could go on to name Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief, leading to some more drama and conflicts among The Bloodline members.

Solo could team up with Reigns to face The Usos in a tag team match at Money in the Bank. He could later betray his cousin in a bid to become the new Tribal Chief and the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

