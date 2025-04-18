  • home icon
  Solo Sikoa's new enforcer to debut in WWE, 3rd member of The Rock's stable confirmed? 3 Ways Hikuleo can show up at WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa’s new enforcer to debut in WWE, 3rd member of The Rock’s stable confirmed? 3 Ways Hikuleo can show up at WrestleMania 41

By Love Verma
Modified Apr 18, 2025 06:12 GMT
The Rock (left), Solo Sikoa (right) [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
The Rock (left), Solo Sikoa (right) [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

Every year, WrestleMania witnesses surprises and unexpected arrivals in WWE. This opens the possibility of Hikuleo appearing at The Showcase of the Immortals and finally making his debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Over the past few months, the former NJPW star has been the talk of the town among fans, as he has reportedly signed a deal with the company, but his debut is yet to unfold. WrestleMania presents a great opportunity for the sports entertainment juggernaut to capitalize on the hype and bring Hikuleo to WWE television.

In this article, we will discuss three ways the 34-year-old star can show up at The Show of Shows.

#3. Hikuleo might debut as the new enforcer of Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa is still not booked for the WrestleMania 41 card, but Jacob Fatu is scheduled to clash with LA Knight in a United States Championship match. This raises the possibility of Solo potentially appearing during the US title match and seemingly aiding The Samoan Werewolf.

To ensure that things end in favor of the new Bloodline, Solo might bring Hikuleo as his newest enforcer. With the numbers game on their side, Jacob could easily emerge as the new champion, and this seems like a great way to have Hikuleo debut on television.

#2. The former NJPW star might debut as the third member of The Rock's alliance

The Rock heel alliance presently incorporates John Cena only. The Final Boss villainous faction is expected to expand in the near future, which opens the possibility of Hikuleo debuting as the third member of The Rock's alliance.

Putting Hikuleo into this storyline will make his debut even bigger and allow WWE to establish the 34-year-old star in the main event scenario. This could unfold if Hikuleo shows up during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena's Undisputed WWE title match and assists The Franchise Player in dethroning The American Nightmare.

#1. A new right-hand man for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is set to clash against CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Already, the OTC has suffered betrayal when Paul Heyman decided to return the favor by joining CM Punk's corner for 'Mania.

There is even a possibility of The Wiseman joining forces with Seth Rollins to form a new alliance at The Show of Shows. With all this possibility, Roman Reigns may have a backup for WrestleMania 41, with Hikuleo possibly debuting as Reigns' new right-hand man.

The former NJPW Strong Champion could aid the former Undisputed WWE Champion in defeating Rollins and Punk at 'Mania, potentially leading to a new alliance with him.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

