Solo Sikoa's new gimmick pays homage to which two Samoan WWE legends?

Tensions in The Bloodline are rising faster than global temperatures, especially after Solo Sikoa spiked Jimmy Uso on SmackDown. The Usos' actions have raised major questions over loyalty towards Roman Reigns. But there is one man, who is still entrusted by 'The Tribal Chief,' and that is Solo Sikoa.

Solo made his WWE debut at Clash at the Castle and quickly adopted the gimmick of 'The Enforcer' of The Bloodline. Fast forward nine months, and it looks like the youngest member of The Bloodline has a new gimmick - The Sultan of the Spike.

While the world noticed WWE removing 'Sikoa' as Solo's last name, they failed to notice a subtle change to his gimmick at Night of Champions. This isn't just a random change, there's more than what meets the eye.

Solo Sikoa is paying homage to two WWE legends

It is no secret that Solo Sikoa pays homage to Umaga every time he puts down an opponent with the Samoan Spike. But he is also paying his respect to the late great with his new gimmick, 'The Sultan of the Spike.'

Solo Sikoa pays homage to Umaga with the Samoan Spike

The spike is a callback to his finisher, the Samoan Spike, which he adopted from his late uncle, Umaga. While The Sultan is a reference to his father, Rikishi's third gimmick in late 1996. During his time as The Sultan, Rikishi was managed by WWE Hall of Famers The Iron Sheik and Bob Backlund.

With Paul Heyman announcing Solo with the new gimmick, it all comes full circle. Heyman, known as Paul E. Dangerously then, previously managed Solo Sikoa's father Rikishi during his tag team run as The Samoan Swat Team in Jim Crockett Promotions.

WWE has major plans for Solo

Solo arguably has had the most dominant start on the main roster in recent memory. He has been in matches against the who's who of WWE today and was undefeated for over six months before Cody Rhodes put a blemish on his record.

Solo helped Roman retain his titles at WrestleMania 39.

A few months ago, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed WWE has a plan set for Solo, and his strong booking is a part of the larger plan.

There are rumors that the outcome of this strong booking will be Solo stepping up to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It is only a matter of time before that happens, but with the way Solo has been portrayed, it's safe to say the youngest member of The Bloodline will make heads turn when he eventually goes 'Solo.'

