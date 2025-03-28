Solo Sikoa to teach Jacob Fatu a lesson by bringing in 6’8’’ giant at WWE WrestleMania? Potential scenario explored

Things are getting worse with each passing day between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in WWE. The Samoan Werewolf has not been on cordial terms with his Bloodline mates, Solo and Tama Tonga, after they interrupted his match against Braun Strowman on SmackDown last week.

Fatu had lost his chance to challenge LA Knight for the title, but he didn't sit back. Instead, he attacked the duo during their title match tonight. He gave powerful Samoan Drops to both Strowman and LA Knight. However, his actions didn't go over well with Solo and Tama Tonga, and they confronted him backstage.

However, Fatu didn't take anything from his mates and instead shot back by saying that he was going to do it with or without them. Now, to control his Bloodline mate, Solo Sikoa can bring back another family member. He's Hikuleo, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion. He is the adopted son of Haku and a half-brother of the current Bloodline 2.0 member, Tama Tonga.

Hikuleo signed with WWE last year in July, but there hasn't been any update on his potential debut. He was supposed to come through NXT, but that might not be the case anymore. Since Bloodline 2.0 is already short-handed after Tonga Loa's injury, Solo Sikoa can discuss things with Hikuleo and bring him directly to SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu has his eyes set on the United States Championship, and he is likely to challenge Knight at WrestleMania 41. He can request Nick Aldis to put him in a triple-threat contest at WrestleMania 41 with Knight and Strowman.

Solo Sikoa can cost Jacob Fatu the match by bringing in Hikuleo at WrestleMania 41 during the match. The 6 ft 8 in superstar might be Solo's choice to tame Jacob Fatu for going berserk in his quest for the WWE title.

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa can clash at WWE SummerSlam

With the recent events on SmackDown and the heated confrontations between Jacob and Solo, a clash between them is inevitable. Earlier, it was rumored that they could square off against each other at WrestleMania 41, but now it appears that they might lock horns at SummerSlam after a potential betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

If Hikuleo makes his WWE debut at WrestleMania 41, he might get into a feud with Fatu leading into the next PLE, which is Backlash. After that, the Samoan Werewolf can engage in a battle against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen how WWE books their rivalry.

