Sombre announcement, WrestleMania preview - 5 things John Cena could do when he returns to WWE RAW

It was announced earlier today that John Cena will make his return to WWE as part of the March 6th episode of RAW. The former world champion hasn't been seen since he aligned himself with Kevin Owens in a victory over Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the last episode of SmackDown 2022.

There have been rumors that John Cena could be set to make his return to be part of WrestleMania in Hollywood, but there are a number of other options that the company has when it comes to booking the part-time star.

#5. Announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

John Cena has been a part-time wrestler for several years now, and it could be argued that he has nothing left to achieve in WWE. Cena has been seen as one of the company's most popular stars for much of his career and has helped kickstart many careers whilst always giving back to the WWE Universe.

March 6th would be around a month before this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and if The Rock isn't the man to headline, then it's not much of a stretch to see WWE offering a place to Cena.

#4. Cuts a promo backing Sami Zayn to be added to the main event

#WrestleZaynia is already trending amongst the WWE Universe, as they are pushing for the company to add Sami Zayn to the WrestleMania main event. Zayn came up short of defeating Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, but that was only because The Usos interfered in the match.

Fans think that Sami Zayn should be up against Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in the main event this year, and since Cena's last match saw him pitted against two of the three men, he could decide it's his business to involve himself in the negotiations.

#3. John Cena announces his retirement

John Cena has achieved everything he could have ever imagined in a wrestling ring, and clearly, he now has opportunities outside of the business to keep him occupied. Cena always tries to make time for the company that has allowed him to live his dreams, but at some point, it has to reach a peak, and Cena has to decide when he will bow out.

He could set up a match for WrestleMania Hollywood and then announce that it will be his last.

#2. Sets up WrestleMania Match against unsuspecting WWE Superstar

The WWE Universe expected Cena to step into the ring against someone like Logan Paul at WrestleMania, but it appears that he will be facing Seth Rollins instead. A match for the United States Championship against Austin Theory almost feels too predictable for Cena to return to now, so maybe it could be someone else?

Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens the last time he wrestled on WWE TV, so perhaps he could offer to wrestle The Prizefighter at WrestleMania if he hasn't already been handed a match at this point. Sami Zayn is another decent option if the company doesn't put him on the card for the show.

#1. John Cena attacks Austin Theory

Perhaps the most predictable option would be for Cena to come out to the ring on Monday Night, cut a promo about WWE returning to his hometown, and is then interrupted by Austin Theory, who would push for him to return to the ring and fight him.

Cena could initially refuse but then deliver an AA to send a message to the United States Champion.

What do you think Cena will do when he returns to WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

