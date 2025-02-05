Son of WWE legend to make his debut as a heel and steal Ula Fala in Roman Reigns’ absence? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match rather unexpectedly and further got stomped twice at ringside by Seth Rollins. The OTC will seemingly be out of action for an undisclosed period now.

Amid his absence, there is a possibility that his real-life cousin Zilla Fatu could make his WWE debut and steal the Ula Fala. Fatu is still a part of the independent circuit and is currently signed with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. While rumors of his debut in WWE have been speculated online for months now, the stars just aren't aligning for his debut.

Michael Cole, during the recent edition of WWE RAW, announced that Roman Reigns will be out of action for the foreseeable future. The stomp from Rollins on the steel steps might have had a huge impact on the OTC, taking him out of action for at least a few weeks.

Since the Tribal Combat between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, the Bloodline story has seemingly vanished. While rumors of WWE changing the name of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline had already made headlines around the world, there has been no update on their new name.

Zilla Fatu's potential debut could re-ignite the storyline once again. The star signing with WWE as a heel and straightaway taking the Ula Fala in Reigns' absence could end up being a game changer on its own, which he himself addressed recently. This could further set up a feud between both cousins at a stage like WrestleMania.

(This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania plans are seemingly set

After eliminating multiple men from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, CM Punk simultaneously eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, leaving them furious. This became the foundation of Rollins' attack on Reigns, including a couple of stomps and a brawl with The Best in the World, with the officials struggling to separate both men.

While Reigns is out of action for some time, he is seemingly set to be in action at WrestleMania. As per recent reports from PWInsider, Reigns is set to square off with Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

While this match deserves to main event The Grandest Stage of Them All, no titles being involved could end up moving it from the main event. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the three men next.

