Sportskeeda's take on Baron Corbin cashing in on Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal's title reign seems to be coming to a close

03 Aug 2017

Is Baron Corbin set to get another one over Shinsuke Nakamura?

We reported earlier that the plan was for Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign to end soon, with Baron Corbin cashing in on the babyface who beats Mahal.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also reported that there's a good possibility that Nakamura will win the title from Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam and lose it to Baron Corbin, who will cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

Sportskeeda's take

We do believe that the time for the Jinder Mahal experimental push has come to an end. He has struggled to move tickets, and his work hasn't exactly been of the highest quality.

As per our report, we mentioned that WWE is putting less emphasis on their plans to exploit the huge population of India. One of the initial reasons for Jinder's push was that WWE felt they could take a chance due to now having the Network.

A lot of fans have pointed out that the quality of SmackDown Live has decreased since the Superstar Shake-up, and this is partially due to the lacklustre WWE Championship program between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton, who the fans have soured on.

A big problem that is posed by Jinder's upcoming program with Shinsuke Nakamura is that both are not strong promos. While Jinder speaks English fluently, no body is going to mistake him for the second coming of Ric Flair.

Also, almost all of Jinder's promos against Randy Orton were about him facing discrimination over how he looks and how he talks(which is still so ironic if you look at it because he grew up in Canada and has no traces of an Indian accent whatsoever. What's even more hilarious is that his promos are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi and are not completely in Punjabi like he claims).

He can't use the "discrimination" promo against Nakamura, as he is also a foreigner, and his English isn't even that strong.

That being said, it does seem like Jinder's push will be coming to an end soon. Corbin cashing in on Nakamura would definitely give The Lone Wolfe some heat, as WWE is definitely aware of Nakamura's popularity, especially among the hardcore fans who will flock to Summerslam.

Nakamura winning the WWE Championship would mean that he will go down as one of the fastest Superstars to ever win a World title in WWE. However, it doesn't look like the King of Strong Style will have a long reign as Champion.

