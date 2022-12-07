"Stephanie liked the idea" - When WWE discussed booking Brock Lesnar as a gay character

After spending nearly two years in developmental, Brock Lesnar eventually made his WWE main roster debut in 2002 as The Next Big Thing. However, he could have played a gay character, according to former writer Brian Solomon. In an old interview with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Solomon disclosed that he pitched the idea of Lesnar portraying a gay character to Stephanie McMahon, revealing that she liked the idea of having a "strong gay character" and was "intrigued by the idea of being progressive."

Former WWE writer Seth Mates also took to Twitter to confirm that the company discussed having Brock Lesnar having a gay gimmick on TV. However, he claimed that the details mentioned in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's report were not totally accurate.

"ANYONE within WWE could pitch ideas to creative; just because they did does not mean that certain ideas were ever actually on the table. (...) Some bad info out there today, including the names of those who did pitch, when it was done, etc ... though yes, there was such a pitch," he wrote in a series of tweets.

The reported pitch would not have seen Lesnar "prance around." Instead, he would have been an "a**kicker" who would crush any heels that made fun of his sexuality. Nevertheless, the creative team decided to drop the idea.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history

After making his debut in 2002, Brock Lesnar quickly became one of the top superstars on the main roster. He won the King of the Ring tournament in 2002 and the Royal Rumble match in 2003. The 45-year-old also won the WWE Championship three times before leaving the company in 2004.

Nearly eight years later, Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based company. He has since won another seven world titles. The Beast Incarnate is currently a part-time superstar. He last competed in November when he defeated Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event.

