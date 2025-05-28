Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women's World Championship at WWE Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility 

Stephanie Vaquer's popularity rose in 2024 with her appearance on AEW and later signing with WWE. The Chilean star has competed in numerous promotions, including CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Now, as a member of NXT, Vaquer could be the next star to get her main roster push. The Dark Angel showed her dominance in the developmental brand by winning the Women's North American Championship and later capturing the NXT Women's Title from Giulia to become the first female double champion in the former black-and-gold brand.

Vaquer ended up relinquishing the Women's North American Championship and continued to defend the NXT Women's Title. Unfortunately, she lost the title in a recent defense on this week's episode of NXT against Jacy Jayne, ending her 77-day reign.

While Stephanie Vaquer made her debut on the main roster on the April 21, 2025, edition of RAW after WrestleMania 41, recent reports suggest that she could be moved to the red brand's roster permanently. Vaquer faced Women's World Champion IYO SKY in her debut match on Monday Night show, which could have been a preview of a possible feud the two could have had for the title in the coming months.

Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia have punched their tickets for the Women's Money in the Bank match with two spots remaining. This could be where Vaquer enters a qualifying bout and secures her place on the card.

WWE is known for setting up matches with surprise contenders right before major premium live events to hype the fans. It would not be surprising to see Stephanie Vaquer in one of the upcoming qualifying matches.

While Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia could be the possible winners for the MITB briefcase, adding Vaquer in the ladder match could change the result, as she is popular among fans. There could also be the possibility that Vaquer skips the whole lineup and faces IYO SKY in a title match at the PLE.

Since their last bout on RAW ended in a no-contest, Vaquer could ask for a rematch, and the champion could accept her challenge. There is also the possibility of Liv Morgan costing SKY her title since a feud between them was teased on the latest episode of the red brand.

As of now, these are all just speculations, and fans have to wait and see if Stephanie Vaquer gets added to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the coming weeks.

Fallon Henley sends a four-word message to Stephanie Vaquer

While Stephanie Vaquer seemed to have her title match on NXT in the bag, the members of Fatal Influence, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, had other plans.

Hanley attacked La Primera while the referee was distracted, giving Jacy Jayne a chance to hit the Discuss Punch for the win. Fans and even the ring announcer, Mike Rome, were left in disbelief as Jayne won her first singles title.

After this week's show, Fallon Henley took to her X/Twitter to send a four-word message to Stephanie Vaquer.

"Fatal ALWAYS comes first," she wrote.

While this was disheartening to many, this could be the setup for Vaquer to move to the main roster. Fans did want her on the main roster to begin with, but The Dark Angel revealed that she opted for NXT to give herself time to improve her mic skills in the English language to better connect with fans.

After appearing at the Royal Rumble this year and her match with SKY, it seems WWE has decided where Vaquer should be in 2025.

