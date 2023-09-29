Substitute for Dakota Kai: Exploring 3 possible bookings if WWE star makes return 

WWE has been full of surprises as far as releases and returns are concerned. The Rock's return on SmackDown after four years left the wrestling world in a thunderous bubble over the next few days.

Recently, former WWE star Cameron (real name Ariane Andrew) cited during an interview that she had 'unfinished business' in the company. She was a Tough Enough contestant in 2011 and, a couple of years later, signed with WWE. Andrew often teamed up with Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi). The 35-year-old was also a participant in the Royal Rumble last year.

Below is a list of three ways Ariane Andrew could be booked in WWE if she makes a comeback:

#3. Teaming up with Chelsea Green

When Andrew debuted on the main roster, she was teamed up with Brodus Clay and Naomi. They would have a cheerleader routine to celebrate his wins and called themselves the Funkadactyls.

The Total Divas star soon had a few singles matches to her name, which did not bode well for her wrestling future. If she decides to return to WWE, a tag team with Chelsea Green would enable her to take her gimmick up a notch. Green already has the 'mean girl' and chique factor to her character. With Sonya Deville out of in-ring action due to an injury and her partnership with Piper Niven not being up to the mark for her, Green could clone Cameron to her likeliness.

#2. Aligning with Damage CTRL in WWE

Despite Dakota Kai's injury, she still accompanies her teammates for their matches. IYO Sky has been on a fiery streak of title defenses while Bayley started a feud with Shotzi, who terrifies her at every chance she gets on WWE SmackDown.

Ariane Andrew could offer Damage CTRL an alliance and could feud in place of Kai until her injury is fully recovered. The injury happened during a tag team match in May, where she suffered a torn ACL and a shoulder injury shortly after. The recovery period is set for about six to nine months, thus enabling another alliance along the way.

#1. Feud on NXT

The current women's division on the NXT roster is filled with impressive talents. If Cameron returns to wrestling, she could appear and compete on NXT. She could go up against the likes of Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Thea Hail, and even Tiffany Stratton.

Her previous run on WWE NXT saw her go up against many popular names in the women's roster today. This would also enable her to hone her wrestling skills and gear up for another main roster run as a singles competitor in WWE.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.