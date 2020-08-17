WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 matches that may be added to the PPV and 3 that may happen at Payback instead 

We are merely a week away from WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam. And times are exciting, with the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' reportedly set to take place at the Amway Center in Orlando. It will be a welcome change from the monotony of the Performance Center if the reports turn out to be true.

And how would WWE celebrate such an occasion? By having another pay-per-view exactly one week after SummerSlam.

For the first time since 2017, Payback is back on the WWE calendar and will take place in two weeks' time. This is set to create a lot of confusion, with the company essentially building to two separate pay-per-views at the same time.

I think that's the first time that the #WWE have actually confirmed that Payback will be taking place a week after Summerslam.



Michael Cole also confirms that next week's #SmackDown will not be coming from the Performance Center.

Multiple angles have either started or been furthered on this past episode of SmackDown, which begs the question of which matches will happen at SummerSlam. There are eight bouts currently scheduled for the event, so expect only a couple more to be added. The card will not be that bloated, thanks to Payback.

A lot of the developments from Friday night could be concerned with the post-SummerSlam pay-per-view, while some angles require to be concluded at the 'Big Four' pay-per-view. Here are two matches that may be added to the SummerSlam card, and three that may happen at Payback instead.

#5 Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin (SummerSlam)

The angle between Matt Riddle and King Corbin has been at play for close to a month now, starting even before Extreme Rules. So it seems logical that this will blow off at SummerSlam, the perfect stage for Riddle to make his pay-per-view debut as a SmackDown star.

The inclusion of Shorty G in this story has been interesting, with the former Olympian taking up Corbin's "bounty" on the 'Ultimate Bro' and essentially becoming his lackey. It has sparked a tinge of intrigue and the eventual match between Riddle and Gable will surely be excellent.

But the main story is between Corbin and Riddle, which will likely culminate at SummerSlam. WWE seems to have big plans for the former NXT Tag Team Champion, who could become a babyface staple in the upper echelons of the Blue brand.

Expect Matt Riddle to give King Corbin a royal smacking at the biggest event of the summer, moving on to bigger and better things. The nature and position of the feud make this a better fit for SummerSlam.