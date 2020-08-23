SummerSlam 2020: 3 Things that shouldn’t happen at the PPV and 3 things that should

We are all set for WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam 2020 scheduled to take place on Sunday. The match card for WWE’s biggest part of the summer is stacked with compelling matches, including six title bouts. Except for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and the Intercontinental Championship, every other main roster title will be on the line.

In addition to that, Seth Rollins is set to face Dominik Mysterio in the latter’s first match in WWE. It was also confirmed that Rey Mysterio is back and will back his son during the Street Fight. The other non-title match on the SummerSlam card will see Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville lock horns in a ‘Loser leaves WWE’ match.

Overall, there’s a lot of surprises that can unfold at the upcoming PPV. In this article, we will take a look at things that should happen at SummerSlam 2020 and things that shouldn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Shouldn’t happen at SummerSlam: The Street Profits retain their RAW Tag Team Championships

This tag-team feud has a huge potential

The Street Profits have had a decent run with the RAW Tag Team Championships ever since they won the titles back at SummerSlam. However, they have not found themselves engaged in a lot of major feuds which had an adverse effect on their title reign. They are now set to defend the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam against the team of Andrade and Angel Garza.

After teasing slight animosity for a few weeks, Andrade and Angel Garza finally got on the same page when they set their eyes on the RAW Tag Team Championships. Led by Zelina Vega on RAW, both these Superstars have quickly established themselves among the top heels of the red brand. And, they defeated former tag team champions The Viking Raiders to win an opportunity to challenge The Street Profits for the tag team gold.

Going into the PPV, they have a lot of momentum on their side, and they should be the ones to walk out of the PPV with the RAW Tag Team Championships. New titleholders can continue their feud with Street Profits while simultaneously shaking things up in the said division of the red brand. In fact, as heels, they can look at other tag teams to kickstart engaging rivalries.

During the build-up of this feud, we saw Zelina Vega poisoning Montez Ford’s drinks, and that led to a few altercations between her and Bianca Belair. Both these teams have the potential to engage in a compelling rivalry. However, it is possible that Angelo Dawkins might be off television for a while since he recently welcomes a new member in his family. Putting the Raw Tag Team Championships on Andrade and Garza seems like a more feasible option at this point, and WWE should capitalize on it.