SummerSlam 2020: 5 possible finishes to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship

At the upcoming SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view, Braun Strowman will put his Universal Championship on the line in a ‘False Count Anywhere’ match against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. This will be the final match of the rumored trilogy that WWE planned for both the Superstars and it could end in a lot of different ways.

Interestingly, their feud now also involves WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss. She has a long-standing history with Braun Strowman, and their relationship was often perceived as unbreakable until recently. The surprising turn of events saw her get better treatment from The Fiend as compared to Strowman, who literally lifted and threw her face-first into the apron last week on SmackDown.

In this article, we will take a look at five possible finishes for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt wins the Universal Championship

The Fiend'might be closer to the Championship than you think

WWE Superstar ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt quickly rose to prominence, owing to the mystique surrounding his gimmick. In fact, Seth Rollins retaining his Universal Championship last year at Hell in a Cell received so much backlash that WWE were forced to put the title on The Fiend and turn The Architect heel. Then, rather shockingly, he lost his Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown earlier this year.

The Fiend’s controversial loss to Goldberg also resulted in his character losing a lot of momentum. But the hopes of fans rose once again when Braun Strowman won the title, and a feud was teased between him and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The two Superstars have locked horns in one title match before that ended with Strowman winning the match. However, it is important to note that their previous title match featured Bray Wyatt and not his Fiend persona.

It was reported earlier that WWE had a plan in place to book a long-term feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. And, it appeared that Bray Wyatt would walk out of the final match between the two Superstars with the Universal Championship. Two out of three matches have already taken place, and it now makes sense to have the former champion reclaim his title at SummerSlam.

Moreover, the last episode of SmackDown saw Braun Strowman brutalize Bray Wyatt inside the Firefly Fun House, so much so that the latter had to be taken away in an ambulance. However, the vehicle stopped midway as it was The Fiend who walked out of the ambulance. This could be WWE’s way of foreshadowing what’s in store for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2020