Dominik Mysterio's appearances in WWE have led to increasing excitement each time he's been around. His involvement with WWE dates back to 2005 when his father Rey Mysterio faced Eddie Guerrero in the unforgettable and uncomfortable "Custody of Dominik" ladder match.

However, Dominik's involvement in WWE programming became more pronounced last year when Rey Mysterio was feuding with Samoa Joe. Dominik was then involved in Rey Mysterio's WWE title feud against Brock Lesnar and had his first physical involvement at Survivor Series 2019 - where he attacked Brock Lesnar and hit him with a 619.

Dominik's involvement with Seth Rollins, however, has been on a whole different level. With his father taken out in the "Eye for an Eye" match, there's only one thing that Dominik has in his mind - revenge.

And so Dominik Mysterio challenged Seth Rollins to a match at SummerSlam 2020 on the August 3rd episode of RAW, and following another assault from Dominik, Rollins was provoked and accepted his challenge.

The odds are certainly against Dominik Mysterio, but given that it's his debut, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine him winning. If he does, here are five clever and cunning ways for it to happen.

#5. Aleister Black returns with a vengeance to help Dominik Mysterio

Aleister Black turned down Seth Rollins' offer in March

Aleister Black was the last person to become a victim to the eye-gouging of The Monday Night Messiah. However, it wasn't Seth Rollins who did the eye-gouging - it was Murphy.

Seth Rollins forced Murphy to attack his old rival's eye, and with a lot of hesitation, he did. While Aleister Black was seemingly written off TV, we won't be surprised to see him make an early return to help Dominik defeat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020.