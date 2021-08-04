5 Superstars who could benefit from Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE Title against Goldberg at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley will likely have the biggest match of his wrestling career at SummerSlam 2021. While his WrestleMania clash vs. Drew McIntyre was the most important match he's had so far, this one could exceed it simply because of the star power that Goldberg possesses.

It will be a short match and in all likeliness, an explosive one. As long as it's handled right and Lashley walks out victorious, there may not be a big fan backlash. The only issue is that Goldberg winning the WWE title would guarantee ratings but in the short run.

The All Mighty @fightbobby meets the legendary @Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at #SummerSlam.https://t.co/Ye3yJSUPME — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

None of the Hall of Famer's world championship reigns since 2017 have been long and he normally makes two appearances a year in the ring. This is his second one of 2021, so it would make more sense for Lashley to retain the WWE Championship.

While Drew McIntyre is obviously not on this list because he can't challenge for the WWE title while Bobby Lashley is the incumbent champion, here are five superstars who would benefit from The All Mighty retaining at SummerSlam 2021:

#5. Big E - A cash-in on Bobby Lashley and a brand switch?

Big E holds the key to World Championship glory

In the men's division on RAW and SmackDown, no superstar poses a bigger threat to the World Champions than Money in the Bank winner Big E. While Women's MITB winner Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her briefcase within a day, the wait might be a bit longer for the New Day member.

However, Goldberg winning the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley significantly reduces the chances of Big E having a successful cash-in. The problem on SmackDown is that Roman Reigns is simply too strong a world champion.

It's hard to imagine anyone dethroning him anytime soon. Even Big E, who by all means is ready for the next step, doesn't seem ready to dethrone Reigns.

Since there's no specific contract stating that the former Intercontinental Champion can only cash in on the Universal Champion on the Blue brand, he could largely benefit from Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE title.

If Lashley retains the WWE title against Goldberg at SummerSlam, then Big E has a huge chance at cashing in. It will be interesting to see how it would all play out with him as the WWE Champion on RAW.

