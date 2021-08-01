3 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: WWE's big "back-up plan" for SummerSlam revealed, Brock Lesnar's return delayed for surprising reason

This is the first edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't for August. It's arguably going to be the biggest month of the WWE calendar year in 2021 as we gear up for SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

This week's edition features backstage notes, rumors on returns to WWE, backup plans for SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt's shocking release and more. Let's begin with Brock Lesnar and why his WWE return might take much longer than anticipated:

#4. Hope isn't true: Reason why there has been no negotiations between WWE and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar at the 2020 Royal Rumble

It's now close to 1-and-a-half years since Brock Lesnar left WWE. He was the WWE Champion in his final appearance at WrestleMania 36, losing to Drew McIntyre in the main event of Night 2.

Brock Lesnar wasn't brought back during the entirety of the pandemic era, with his WWE contract having expired in the summer of 2020. It was assumed that Brock Lesnar is well beyond a UFC return, so signing with WWE seemed inevitable.

At first, many assumed that Brock Lesnar would return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 37, but it didn't happen. It was then assumed that Brock Lesnar would return once live touring restarted, but that isn't the case either.

Goldberg's feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has seemingly confirmed that The Beast Incarnate won't appear at SummerSlam this year. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, WWE has reportedly held back on negotiations with Brock Lesnar because they feel the timing isn't right:

“He [Brock Lesnar] also has not been in negotiations with WWE because of the idea it’s not smart timing for what is likely a Mania in 2022 through 2024 to make a deal now when the competition is likely to only raise his value and the money he could get when they want him and when he wants to come back for maximum interest," said Meltzer. (H/T NoDQ.com)

We hope this isn't true because this is the perfect time to bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE. SummerSlam is set to be WWE's biggest show of 2021 and there would have been no better time to book a Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar match. Holding off until 2022 doesn't seem like a great idea.

