Summerslam 2021: 5 things we learned from the event

SummerSlam 2021 is finally in the history books. A total of 51,326 fans were present at the Allegiant Stadium for the event. We saw a lot of title changes, two major returns, and some great wrestling at the event.

RK-Bro defeated AJ Styles and Omos to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. Damian Priest was able to pin Sheamus for three counts to win his first United States Championship in WWE.

Both Women's Titles changed hands. Charlotte Flair made Nikki A.S.H. tap out to the figure-8 submission hold to win her sixth RAW Women's Championship after a very physical triple threat match. Becky Lynch made a shocking return and defeated Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Seth Rollins vs Edge was arguably the match of the night where we saw both wrestlers push each other to their limits. Edge was able to defeat Seth Rollins after a long battle.

The WWE Championship saw Goldberg forfeit the match as his leg was previously injured in the match by Lashley and MVP. Lashley was able to retain his WWE Championship in an unusual manner.

The main event left us thrilled when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and confronted Roman Reigns, who successfully defended the Universal Title against John Cena.

Let's look at five things we learned from SummerSlam 2021.

#5. SummerSlam marked the start of RK-Bro's new journey together

Riddle and Orton have a unique relationship

SummerSlam kicked off with the fan-favorite tag team of Riddle and Randy Orton challenging AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

This was a fun match which consisted of interesting spots. It concluded when Randy Orton dodged AJ Styles' Phenomenal Forearm and hit him with an RKO for the three-count.

RK-Bro is a special tag team where Riddle is a face and Randy Orton is a heel. Their unconventional 'brotherhood' has made the duo the most interesting thing about RAW.

Fans expected them to part ways when Randy Orton hit Riddle with an RKO two weeks ago. Thankfully, the duo reunited at SummerSlam to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

This means that the duo will continue to wrestle as a tag team for a long time. It will be exciting to see them defend their titles against tag teams like The New Day. It is definitely a good sign for RK-Bro and their fans as well as RAW.

Edited by Rohit Mishra