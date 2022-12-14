Superstar set to retire, outspoken legend - 6 WWE Hall of Famers who could return as managers

The WWE Hall of Fame honors the best and brightest superstars to ever compete inside the squared circle. Just about every year, World Wrestling Entertainment inducts new legends into the prestigious group to honor their impact on the industry.

Unfortunately, many of these Hall of Famers are no longer with us. However, there are still several WWE Hall of Famers who are not only still alive but also healthy and could potentially help the next generation of stars.

With built-up injuries and age working against them, most Hall of Famers won't be able to return to the ring, but they can still be used in other roles on television. One of the best ways to utilize a legend is by making them a manager of up-and-coming talent.

Of WWE's many legendary stars, which Hall of Famers could potentially return as managers on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT? Who could these veterans of the ring potentially work with on-screen?

Below are six WWE Hall of Famers who could return as managers.

#6. Brie Bella & #5. Nikki Bella, The Bella Twins, could help the women's division

The Bella Twins are a successful pair of superstars both in and out of wrestling. They're both former champions, with Nikki being a two-time Divas Champion and Brie having held the title once. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Nikki and Brie have teased potentially coming out of retirement in the past, however, they've only had one in-ring appearance each since 2018, which took place at the 2022 Royal Rumble. It appears that, for all intents and purposes, the twins are done competing.

If they aren't going to wrestle again, the popular and charismatic former superstars could still benefit WWE by serving as managers. They could potentially manage a tag team or even be split in different directions and have an individual clientele.

Nikki managing someone like Tiffany Stratton on NXT while Brie coaching Dana Brooke on RAW could be extremely beneficial for those involved.

#4. Sgt. Slaughter could manage Lacey Evans

#SmackDown So Lacey Evans is Sgt. Slaughter now? So Lacey Evans is Sgt. Slaughter now?#SmackDown https://t.co/vlWGnmVAZa

Sgt. Slaughter was quite successful in every territory he wrestled in. He won gold in the NWA, AWA, and even World Wrestling Federation, where he held the WWF Championship in 1991. Slaughter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

At 74 years old, the former WWF Champion is in no place to return to the ring any time soon. Slaughter last wrestled in WWE a decade ago in a handful of short bouts, but he's otherwise been kept out of the World Wrestling Entertainment ring.

While Slaughter can't wrestle, he could potentially manage, and it appears that he'd like to. The legendary Hall of Famer recently teased potentially managing Lacey Evans.

The patriotic Evans is a veteran of the United States military, and vignettes have shown her getting back to the basics. Slaughter's patriotic persona could be a nice blend with that of Evans.

#3. Edge is teasing his retirement

Edge has discussed retirement

Edge is one of the most decorated champions in wrestling history. He's held over 30 championships since joining WWE, including over ten world titles. The Rated R Superstar was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 when he retired for nearly a decade due to severe neck issues.

While Edge is technically an active superstar, he has openly discussed his plans to retire in 2023. If the Rated R Superstar does choose to hang up his boots, he could still help WWE by managing younger stars. He had already teased this role earlier in the year while serving as the leader of The Judgment Day.

It isn't clear who Edge will manage if he does retire in the near future. Judgment Day have moved on and are no longer the kind of stable that'd necessarily best-fit Edge.

He could potentially work with a younger star, such as Von Wagner, to help get them to the next level. A taller wrestler would also help, as Edge would tower over many superstars he could potentially manage.

#2. Kurt Angle has already appeared on WWE SmackDown alongside a future star

Kurt Angle with Gable Steveson and milk

Kurt Angle is an icon in pro wrestling. He won nearly a dozen titles in WWE, multiple titles in TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling, and he won an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck. Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Olympic Gold Medalist had his last match at WrestleMania 35 when he battled Baron Corbin. While he's occasionally teased coming out of retirement for a big enough payday, Angle has remained out of the ring ever since.

While the Olympic gold medalist likely won't wrestle again, he could help the stars of tomorrow by managing them. He recently appeared alongside Gable Steveson, which could be a sign that the two will be paired on-screen in the future. It certainly wouldn't hurt Gable to have an all-time great in his corner.

#1. The outspoken Scott Steiner would be an entertaining mouthpiece

Bron Breakker is Scott Steiner's nephew

Scott Steiner is an all-time great tag team wrestler. He and Rick Steiner are two-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Freakzilla also had both tag and singles success in WCW, even winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Steiner was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The Big Bad Booty Daddy is now 60 years old. He still wrestles occasionally on the independent wrestling scene, but his days in the ring are likely coming to an end. If he plans on hanging up the boots, he could return as a manager.

The obvious route for Steiner as a manager is for him to work with his nephew Bron Breakker. The latter is the current NXT Champion and is likely bound for the main roster sooner rather than later. Scott's explosive and, at times, controversial promos could help his nephew while he adjusts to the main roster.

