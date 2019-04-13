Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 5 WWE Superstars who must switch brands

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 594 // 13 Apr 2019, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Possibilities only possible through The Superstar Shakeup

WWE has an immense amount of talent working for them. There are over twenty wrestlers in each brand alongside some of the biggest names in the history of sports entertainment. WWE has grown with leaps and bounds in the last few years and even though there is stiff competition outside, the company is still untouchable in terms of its reach and success.

Often pertaining to the huge number of wrestlers that perform for them, WWE is plagued by wrestlers who don't get to come to the top. It's hard to manage so many wrestlers and book everybody to the top. There are many factors that come to play when a wrestler is being booked, but the root cause of a wrestler not rising to the top can be attributed to the fact that he/she isn't on the right brand.

The brand split has caused a lot of problems for wrestlers who haven't been able to perform to their full potential because of the brand that they are in. It's a known fact that wrestlers who couldn't work to the top in one brand have often found success when they have changed their brand. As we come closer to the Superstar Shake-up, here is a list of wrestlers who should switch brands.

#5 AJ Styles - SmackDown Live to RAW

The Phenomenal will have great opponents at RAW

AJ Styles is a wrestler who is very talented and a spectacular performer inside the ring. Styles currently performs on the blue brand. The former WWE Champion seems to have run out of opponents on the show. He has had feuds with almost all the wrestlers on the blue brand and it remains to be seen where his fate will lie in the upcoming Superstar Shakeup.

The prospect of having AJ Styles on RAW is very strong considering the fact that Styles can have great matches with the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. AJ Styles will be open to so many possibilities and can even be in line for the Universal Championship. A change of colours for AJ Styles can benefit him a lot considering how dull a performer he has been over the last few months after dropping the WWE Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement