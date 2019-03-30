Superstar Shakeup: 5 Changes to the WWE Roster We Might See After WrestleMania

Which superstars will switch brands this time?

Every year number of WWE superstars switch brands during the superstar shake-up (earlier known as WWE Draft) and this year too we will get to witness a huge Superstar Shake-up on 15 and 16 April at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The superstar shakeup has become an annual tradition and it attracts a huge amount of viewers every time. The event always creates opportunities for some new and exciting rivalries on the main roster. Multiple NXT superstars are also called up to the main roster and are either drafted to SmackDown Live or Raw.

This year's Superstar shake-up is a little bit more significant than the past ones as SmackDown will be moving to Fox this year and Fox has demanded multiple changes in the SmackDown programming.

First of all, Fox wants SmackDown Live to focus more on the in-ring competition, they want to portray SmackDown Live as a sports-oriented program. They also want to have major cross-promotions with other sports. Furthermore, Fox wants some of the top tier superstars on SmackDown Live. These changes will hugely affect how WWE will book Superstar Shakeup.

With keeping the changes in mind, here is a list of superstars who might switch brands.

#5 AJ Styles

Will AJ leave the house that he built?

AJ Styles has been a part of the SmackDown roster since 2016. AJ has had a phenomenal run in SmackDown with becoming WWE and US Champion twice during his run on the blue brand.

He is currently scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 and it will definitely be an incredible match. But after WrestleMania expect AJ to make a move to Raw.

AJ has accomplished most of the things that the blue brand has to offer and he has had feuds with most of the top tier superstars on SmackDown Live. With a move to Raw, AJ will have more opportunities for new and fresh rivalries as well as a chance to accomplish various feats that he has never achieved in WWE like becoming the Universal Champion.

