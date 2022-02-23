Mr. McMahon is an apex authority figure in WWE. He oversees everything the company has done in nearly four decades. The former ECW Champion is also a very hands-on boss, as evidenced by his occasional in-ring appearances and matches.

McMahon is willing to do anything for the business, even at the ripe age of 76. From getting busted open to dancing for fans, there isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the WWE Universe.

It is thus a remarkable moment when the CEO steps into the ring to do battle with his employees. Over the years, he has competed in the squared circle when the time and storyline have called for it. While most of them have resulted in the boss taking a beating, it has never failed to entertain.

The wrestlers he has stepped into the ring with are all his most trusted associates. Some of them were purely for show, while others required a grudge match to prevent the bad blood from boiling over. Whatever the circumstances, anything trying to outdo a McMahon in-ring appearance has got no chance in hell.

Here are five superstars who have had the pleasure of sharing the ring with Mr. McMahon.

#5 On our list of 5 Superstars who faced Mr. McMahon in the ring: Bret Hart

Wrestling fans need no introduction to the history between Bret Hart and Mr. McMahon. How WWE’s owner screwed the Excellence of Execution in Montreal remains one of wrestling’s ugliest tales.

Many years later, Hart and McMahon buried the hatchet, with the former even appearing on Monday Night Raw. Unfortunately, Vinnie Mac couldn’t let go of his ego and ticked the Canadian off so much that he demanded a match to settle the score.

McMahon was tricked into accepting the challenge and was scheduled to do battle at WrestleMania XXVI. Although he thought he had paid the Hart family to screw Bret again, The Chairman ended up taking a beating from the entire clan. It culminated in the Hitman locking in the sharpshooter and forcing his nemesis to tap out.

