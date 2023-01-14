Supported by legendary colleague, further representation - 4 reasons why Victoria should be added to the WWE Hall of Fame 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just a handful of months away. WrestleMania week is one of the most exciting and celebrated times of the year for pro wrestling fans all over the world.

For some, the highlight of the week is the WWE Hall of Fame. The event honors wrestling stars and those affiliated with the business on a major stage. The prestigious honor began in 1993 and continues to this very day.

One superstar who many believe should be inducted into the Hall of Fame is Victoria. The two-time Women's Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment and five-time TNA Knockouts Champion was often a pivotal player during the Ruthless Aggression era.

While the merits of any star can be argued, the former WrestleMania competitor certainly qualifies for the WWE Hall of Fame for a number of reasons along with her aforementioned title credentials.

Below are 4 reasons why Victoria should be added to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

#4. She deserves her flowers

One of the biggest reasons why Victoria should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is so she can still get her flowers while she still can. Realistically, the former WWE Women's Champion is still young at only 51 years old, however sometimes things go south in an unfortunate manner.

Wrestling, and life in general, is often plagued with premature passings. There are many incredible Hall of Famers who were unfortunately inducted after they passed away. These stars didn't live to receive the spotlight, respect, and honor that an induction offers.

Many superstars dedicate their lives and their health to the pro wrestling industry. While not every worker can get their flowers the way they should, and for many it's too late, Victoria is somebody who can still be given the respect she worked so hard to earn.

#3. Victoria's peers speak highly of her

Trish Stratus

While many fans know of her contributions to the industry, some may not be as familiar. Victoria influenced many stars both past and present. Several of her peers and those who grew up watching the talented star speak quite highly of her.

In fact, WWE Hall of Famer and legendary star Trish Stratus is openly campaigning for Victoria to be inducted into the prestigious hall. She feels that the former Women's Champion deserves a spot, which she mentioned in an interview with Ring the Belle. You can see her quote below:

"Victoria? Right? Victoria. Well, let's just get her into the Hall of Fame... Let's just get her in the Hall of Fame. Can we do that? Can we work on this please people? Because she needs to be in there. Hashtag Victoria Hall of Fame. Let's do that,"

Some wrestlers look up to Victoria or even initially broke into the business because of her influence. Those who worked with her have a lot of respect and want to see Victoria's contributions be recognized. If Trish Stratus believes that the former WWE Women's Champion deserves a Hall of Fame induction, what further evidence does one need?

#2. She's a great wrestler

It can be easy to just point to her accolades as a reason to induct Victoria into the Hall of Fame. While title opportunities and other accolades are decided by promoters, belts and major championship wins are still an objective way to measure success.

Wrestling, however, is also an art form. There is some level of subjectivity to what is good and what isn't. With that being said, Victoria was a great pro wrestler, especially in her era. She had a unique look and stand-out personality, as well as being able to deliver in the ring when an opportunity was presented.

Her talent alone is enough for her to earn herself an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. In an era often criticized for favoring those who were untrained or with little experience, Victoria stood out among the crowd.

#1. The WWE Hall of Fame needs more female representation

There have been over 200 people inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame since 1993. This includes solo acts, tag teams & stables, celebrities, legacy inductees, and Warrior Award recipients.

Of all of those inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame, fewer than 30 are female athletes and personalities. While much of this comes down to the limited spots female performers were given for decades, there should still be more women who helped pioneer or later influence wrestling.

As mentioned, Victoria helped influence many stars. She, along with many other women from wrestling's past, should certainly be honored for their influence and, in some cases, for keeping women's wrestling alive when management seemingly had little interest in it.

