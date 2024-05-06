Surprise outcome leads to double elimination, big win, and more - 4 possible finishes for Gunther vs Sheamus on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight and it will be a big show. This will be the first episode of the red brand with the new rosters locked in post-draft and will follow up on the Backlash France event.

According to WrestleTix's latest update from a few days ago, around 8,000 fans will be in attendance for the big show. It will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The fans in Hartford are set to have an incredible show based on the matches announced.

Eight King and Queen of the Ring Quarter Finals matches were announced with stars such as Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, IYO SKY, Ricochet, Ilja Dragunov, and others in action. The most notable bout of them all, however, is Sheamus vs. Gunther.

These two had an epic rivalry in late 2022 and early 2023 and it will now be re-lived. The question, of course, is which star will stand tall to end the match. This article will look at a number of possible ways this exciting bout could conclude later tonight.

Below are four possible finishes for Gunther vs. Sheamus on WWE RAW.

#4. Gunther could continue to defeat Sheamus

Gunther and Sheamus are no strangers to each other. The two stars have met in the ring a number of different times, with a few being more memorable than the rest. Two particular WWE Premium Live Events stand out among the rest.

The first major one was when the two clashed over the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022. The second notable time they clashed was when they fought in a Triple Threat Match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

The common theme among basically every match they've had together is that Gunther stood tall. This theme may continue on Monday Night RAW. Gunther has probably a dozen finishers and he could utilize any of them to put The Celtic Warrior down. From there, Gunther will very likely pin Sheamus yet again.

#3. Sheamus could finally get his major win over Gunther on WWE RAW

Sheamus has had an incredible wrestling career. He first started with WWE around 15 years ago. In the time since then, he has won the United States Championship, tag team gold, and even world titles.

Two things Sheamus has been unable to do, however, is defeat Gunther in a proper match and win the Intercontinental Championship. While the latter is still out of his reach for the time being, he may pull off the first on WWE Monday Night RAW.

The Celtic Warrior is an incredible pro wrestler and brawler. Ever since his return several weeks ago, Sheamus has been on fire. As a result, he may nail Gunther with the Brogue Kick and finally be able to put The Ring General behind him. From there, Sami Zayn better watch his back.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser could cost Sheamus the win

Imperium has been a top act on every WWE brand they've appeared on. The group first started on NXT UK and at one point featured Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and Alexander Wolfe. Wolfe was eventually let go and the big three were later united on NXT and then the main roster.

There has been a shake-up recently, however. Ludwig Kaiser has elevated his game and after a big loss, he brutally assaulted Giovanni Vinci. The Italian star has since been drafted to WWE Friday Night SmackDown, meaning Imperium is just two stars: Ludwig and Gunther.

The Imperium twosome may be all that The Ring General needs, however. There's a chance that Kaiser will interfere in this upcoming bout on behalf of Gunther, either causing a distraction or hitting Sheamus behind the referee's back. From there, The Ring General can pick up a monumental victory and move forward in the King of the Ring tournament.

#1. The match could end in a draw which eliminates both men

The King of the Ring tournament is iconic. It has existed off and on for close to 40 years now. Legends and Hall of Famers have won the prestigious tournament. In fact, Sheamus is even a former winner of the crown himself.

One interesting fact about the single-elimination tournament has to do with how draws are typically handled. If two performers end up losing by double DQ, double countout, or a double fall in some other way, neither man advances in the tournament. This creates a bye for whoever is in the bracket next.

When Gunther and Sheamus clash on Monday Night RAW, this could be the case. The two have a lot of animosity and hatred for one another. That animosity could come into play and see the pair disregard the rules or directions from the referee. From there, both could be disqualified and eliminated from the tournament.