5 surprising answers to WWE open challenges

WWE loves to tell us that anything is possible on their product. From surprise returns to shocking wins and losses, fans are expected to gear up for anything out of the ordinary.

One way WWE springs surprises on viewers is through the traditional open challenge. A wrestler steps into the ring and dares anyone backstage to fight them. Their call is then answered by another wrestler, and the two determine a winner in the ring.

This tried-and-tested formula has been a mainstay of the product for years. Throughout the company’s history, there have been many open challenges that have resulted in memorable moments. They have also been used to create new stars and pop the crowds when required.

Here are five surprising answers to WWE open challenges over the years.

#5. John Cena kicks off the Ruthless Aggression Era

Ruthless Aggression was unleashed on this historic night

When Kurt Angle dared someone to step up and challenge him, a rookie from Ohio Valley Wrestling answered. That youngster would be John Cena, who stunned Angle with his skills and “ruthless aggression”.

The veteran eked out a win, but the WWE Universe sat up and took notice of his young challenger. Everything about Cena screamed future world champion, and those who predicted it would eventually be proven right 16 times over.

The Champ’s debut remains the textbook example on how to make a star through an open challenge. Cena himself would utilize it many years later through his critically-acclaimed US Open Challenge.

#4. Cena gets an in-Zayn opponent

Speaking of Cena's US Open Challenge, it remains the best gauntlet throwdown the WWE Universe has seen. Every week, fans tuned in eagerly to see who would step up to the United States Champion.

One of the best moments of the challenge was Bret Hart coming out to introduce hometown hero Sami Zayn as Cena’s opponent. The arena exploded as the NXT graduate gave the champion a good run for his money.

Even though Zayn ultimately lost, his debut was one of the best ever. He also showcased his talents and what he was all about, and fans ate it up.

#3. The open challenge extends to the crowd

Santino Marella won the Intercontinental Championship from the crowd

Nobody will ever forget the day Mr. McMahon issued an open challenge to the WWE roster, asking for someone to face Umaga for his Intercontinental Championship. When silence was the only answer, the boss took his challenge to the crowd.

Though most thought McMahon was messing with them, a man in a brown shirt took to the ring. Fans watched with bated breath to see him get the beating of a lifetime from the monster champion.

However, the man named Santino Marella held his own against Umaga as an increasingly worried WWE Chairman looked on. Then Bobby Lashley interfered and hit Umaga with a chair and a spear, allowing Marella to pin the champion for his title as the crowd erupted.

#2. RAW undergoes a Revival

The RAW after WrestleMania 33 saw one of the best open challenges in recent memory. As The New Day asked for someone to face them, The Revival’s Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson answered.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions had dominated the black and yellow brand, and upon making the jump to RAW, they immediately targeted the red brand's top team. Fans unfamiliar with the duo got an immediate taste when they knocked down New Day’s ice cream cart and beat them in the match.

It was a complete shock to those watching. However, the open challenge established The Revival as a legitimate threat. It's a shame it ended the way it did, then.

#1. The Pride of Mexico returns to WWE

Alberto Del Rio smashed John Cena upon his return to WWE

Alberto Del Rio was fired by WWE in 2014 for assaulting an employee. However, he returned to the company a year later in surprising fashion.

The way he did it was by answering John Cena’s US Open Challenge at Hell in a Cell. Not one person predicted Cena’s opponent that night to be Del Rio, but the man who emerged was indeed the former world champion.

The Mexican star superkicked the champion to pin him and win the title in emphatic fashion. It took him only 10 minutes to dispose of the Leader of the Cenation. The shock and awe started with an open challenge and ended with a new champion being crowned.

Edited by Jacob Terrell