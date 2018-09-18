Survivor Series 2018: 3 dream matches fans would love to see

Survivor Series is one of the 'Big Four' PPVs of the year and this year's event will come to us from the Staples Center in California on November 18.

Over the years, Survivor Series has given the WWE Universe truly iconic moments such as the debut of The Undertaker in 1990, the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, the first ever Elimination Chamber match in 2002 and the WWE debut of Sting in 2014.

Survivor Series is one of the most anticipated events of the year and with a Raw vs Smackdown theme, here are 3 dream matches which wrestling fans all over the globe would love to see:

#3 AJ Styles/Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman

AJ Styles is arguably the best wrestler WWE have right now at their disposal, who has had great matches with almost anyone he has faced. He is one of the most over superstars, whether he plays the role of a face or a heel.

He has been WWE champion for over 300 days, and as of now, he next defends his title against Samoa Joe at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6th in Melbourne, Australia.

On the other hand, Braun Strowman gets his next shot at the Universal Championship at the recently announced WWE Crown Jewel event on November 2nd in Saudi Arabia in a triple-threat match against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

If AJ Styles retains his title against Samoa Joe in Australia (which in my view is very likely to happen) and if Braun Strowman wins the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia (which he deserves), we could be set for a mouth-watering clash between 'The Phenomenal One' and 'The Monster Among Men' at Survivor Series.

They can tell a classic 'David vs Goliath' story in the ring and the crowd will be red-hot for this encounter.

On the other hand, if Samoa Joe wins the WWE championship in Australia, we can even witness a 'battle among monsters' at Survivor Series. Strowman and Joe have met twice previously, once in a triple-threat match on Raw (involving Roman Reigns) and in a fatal-four way match in the main event of Summerslam 2017, but they have never come face-to-face in a singles match.

If they are put up against each other in a high-stakes match such as the one to determine who is the best champion in WWE, they will have a brutal war in the ring and it will surely be a treat for the WWE fans worldwide.

However, the biggest reason why this match is unlikely to happen is both men are heels as of now, and we don't witness 'heel vs heel' contests often.

