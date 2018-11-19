×
Survivor Series 2018: Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan, Winners, Video, Highlights and Analysis

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
865   //    19 Nov 2018, 09:20 IST

The Yes! Man vs. The Beast Incarnate
The Yes! Man
vs
. The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar versus Daniel Bryan was a match fans have been asking for since Bryan returned to the ring back in 2015 and the fans finally got their wish tonight. Though it wasn't as smooth as the match Lesnar had with AJ Styles, it was definitely interesting.

Bryan came out to ring first and tried his best to irritate Lesnar as he made his way to the ring.

Bryan started the match with a kick to the knee and made an effort to avoid Lesnar's grip and continued the mind games for the majority of the contest.

Lesnar eventually got a hold of Bryan and dropped him with a massive German Suplex that sent Bryan crashing to the mat.

Lesnar continued the assault and picked Bryan up to deliver suplex after suplex before kicking the WWE Champion out of the ring.

By this point, the match seemed like a worse version of the beatdown Lesnar gave John Cena - which is ironic considering what was originally scheduled for the main event of SummerSlam 2014.

Lesnar finally hit the F-5 and went for a pinfall, but pulled Bryan up before the referee could make the final count.

After another suplex, Lesnar tried to attack Bryan again but was kicked in the face twice.

Lesnar would pick up Bryan for an F-5, but Bryan escaped and knocked out the referee long enough to hit the Universal Champion with a low blow. Bryan would hit a running knee for a nearfall.

Bryan would continue his assault on Lesnar by pushing him into the LED post and hitting as many kicks as he could.

The WWE Champion rolled into the ring to hit a suicide dive, but Lesnar countered by catching him and running him into the LED post.

Lesnar picked up the steel steps and tried to throw them at Bryan, but the steps ricocheted and hit the former MMA competitor in the head.

Bryan would hit a second running knee in the ring for another nearfall as he continued to attack the Beast Incarnate.

After catching Bryan for an attempt at an F-5, Lesnar's leg gave out and allowed Bryan to lock in the YES Lock. Lesnar escaped the hold and picked up Bryan for a second F-5 to win.

Results: Brock Lensar defeats Daniel Bryan via pinfall

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Brock Lesnar Daniel Bryan WWE Results WWE Championship
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
