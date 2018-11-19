Survivor Series 2018: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins, Winners, Video, Highlights and Analysis

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

“The Kingslayer” collided with the “King of Strong Style” in what promised to be a classic encounter. Since he recaptured the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Summer Slam, Seth Rollins has been the true workhorse and is hellbent on making the Intercontinental Championship the most prestigious prize in WWE today. Nakamura has been carving his own legacy as well on SmackDown Live to ensure the blue brand has the best championship in the WWE.

A thunderous reaction for Seth Rollins as he made his way to ringside. Shinsuke Nakamura came down to ringside to a less than welcoming crowd reception.

The crowd was split 50/50. Test of strength between the two men. Both men tried to feel each other with waist locks and armbars. Mind games were being played by Nakamura, as he told Seth to: “Come on!”. Standing armbar by Shinsuke. Reversed into an armbar by Seth, before a series of counters that lead to a roll up by Seth for the two count. Seth countered the Kinshasa and taunted Shinsuke. Snapmare by Seth but countered into a roll up for a two count. Shinsuke exited the ring to regroup.

Shinsuke reentered the ring and attacked Seth. Seth countered with the clothesline. Seth was thrown to the apron, flipped back in and took Shinsuke down to the mat. Seth went for a suicide dive but Shinsuke countered with a knee lift to the face to knock him down. Running Knee Lift to Seth from the apron, as both men officially got back into the ring.

Shinsuke drove his foot to the throat of Seth in the lower turnbuckle. Snapmare then a knee drop by Shinsuke for the two count. Shinsuke followsed up with the double chicken wing submission. Seth fought out of the hold. Shinsuke got back on the offensive and continued to drive the foot into the throat area. Nakamura applied a standing headlock on Seth, as the crowd tried to rally behind Rollins.

Shinsuke continued the slow pace, driving the foot again, but Seth countered and drove Shinsuke face first into the turnbuckle. Series of knife edge chops by Seth Rollins, then a series of right hands. Seth off the ropes with the Slingblade. Seth caught Shinsuke with the boot, then picked Shinsuke off the top rope and slammed him over the top rope to the arena floor. Shinsuke ran and connected with multiple Suicide Dives to the floor, one after the other. The crowd chanted one more time, as he hit a third Suicide Dive on Shinsuke. Both men re-enter the ring.

Seth hit the Springboard Clothesline and got a two count. Seth had the suplex countered into a Spinning Wheel Kick by Nakamura. Series of Roundhouse Kicks by Nakamura. He set Seth on the ropes and connected with the Running Knee Lift to the ribs, then covered him for the two count.

Seth fought back with the side headlock, but Nakamura hit a one-legged backstabber. Seth connected with a fierce Superkick but could only get a two count. Roundhouse Kick to the back of the head by Nakamura. Seth replied with a series of rights and lefts. Short-Arm Clothesline attempt countered into the Triangle Choke by Nakamura. Seth countered, picked up Nakamura and hit the Buckle Bomb. Seth called for The Stomp as the crowd chanted “Burn It Down!”. Both men exchanged forearms. Headbutt to the sternum by Nakamura, followed up by the Landslide for the two count. Shinsuke climbed to the top rope. Seth caught him with the Superplex into the Falcon Arrow for the near fall.

Both men exchanged blows. Shinsuke taunted Seth, then hit a series of strikes and hit the Reverse Exploder Suplex. Seth hit the Rip Chord Knee Strike for a near fall. Seth climbed to the top rope and misseed the Frog Splash. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa for a two count!

Nakamura set up for the Kinshasa, but Seth caught a series of Super Kicks. After a series of reversals, Seth hit The Stomp on Shinsuke to get the cover and the victory.

Winner: Seth Rollins