Survivor Series 2020: 3 things that must happen at the PPV and 2 things that shouldn’t

We are all set for WWE Survivor Series 2020 where RAW and SmackDown will battle it out for brand supremacy. Between dream matches and The Undertaker’s farewell, WWE have booked a show that looks extremely promising on paper. While the upcoming pay-per-view has the entire WWE Universe buzzing with excitement, there are a few things that can completely change the entire show.

In this article, we will take a look at things that should happen at Survivor Series 2020 and the mistakes that WWE should avoid. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Must happen at Survivor Series – Jey Uso interferes in Roman Reigns’ match against Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso might want to help the Tribal Cheif

Roman Reigns kickstarted last week’s episode of SmackDown, and he was shockingly interrupted by Drew McIntyre. During his appearance on the Blue brand, the RAW Superstar gave a stern warning to Reigns and went on to beat Jey Uso in the main event to make a strong statement. McIntyre had stated that he would take the WWE Championship from Randy Orton in order to ensure that he gets to face Reigns at Survivor Series.

On the final episode of RAW before the PPV, McIntyre proved himself by doing exactly what he had promised. He is now set to face Reigns at Survivor Series as both Superstars will represent RAW and SmackDown respectively. The WWE Universe is excited to see both the top dogs battle it out in an unforgettable encounter that would probably be the main event of the show.

Since it’s a classic heel vs face match at one of the big 4 PPVs of the year, the easiest choice would be to book a victory for the top babyface. However, this time the heel is Roman Reigns who is the hottest entity in all of pro wrestling right now. Thus, there’s an equal – if not higher – chance that he is the one who will win this Survivor Series match.

Advertisement

Thus, if WWE are planning to have this match between McIntyre and Reigns end with the latter’s victory, then they should ensure that he doesn’t get a clean win. It would be much better if Jey Uso decided to interfere and help the ‘Tribal Chief’ in securing the win. That will help the story in three ways.

Firstly, it will help protect Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series – the top babyface of WWE – without causing any damage to Roman Reigns’ current form. Secondly, it would be along the theme of all of Reigns’ previous wins as a heel where he has used a devious method to ensure that he gets the upper hand. And lastly, it would help in establishing the fact that he needs Jey Uso in order to remain at the top of the roster – a reason that could lay the foundation of a betrayal that is bound to happen at some point in the future.