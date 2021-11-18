WWE Survivor Series: 5 things that must happen at the pay-per-view

The annual WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is set to take place on November 21, 2021. Considered one of the most exciting events of the wrestling calendar by many, fans will once again witness the battle between RAW and SmackDown for brand supremacy.

Roman Reigns will walk into his second Survivor Series as the Universal Champion. Apart from him, all other champions this year will be different.

RAW won brand supremacy by winning four of the seven matches last year. The men’s Team RAW is stacked this year and seems to hold an advantage over Team SmackDown. On the other hand, the women’s Team SmackDown looks much stronger this year around.

The tag team champions of both the brands will also go head to head while the secondary champions will face each other.

Take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE Survivor Series this year.

#5. Damian Priest must put down Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series

United States Champion Damian Priest will collide with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series. Both men are holding their respective brands' mid-card together, and their match will be one to look out for.

The contest doesn’t have much backstory. Priest has been dominant on RAW and has teased a new side to him. Meanwhile, Nakamura is continuing his alliance with Rick Boogs and is doing a decent job on SmackDown.

While The Archer of Infamy has had a few title defenses, Nakamura hasn’t defended his title much over the past two months. WWE must favor Priest in the contest.

The Archer has proved his worth as the United States Champion over the past several months. He has performed well since WrestleMania 37, and WWE must give him a victory over Nakamura.

Nakamura’s reign has been largely forgetful and it looks like WWE won’t be giving him a world title reign any time soon. However, Priest could be in line for a push into the World Championship picture, and a victory at Survivor Series will give him a boost on RAW.

