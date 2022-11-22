Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Why is every WWE Premium Live Event now on Saturday?

The upcoming Survivor Series WarGames 2022 will be held on November 26 on a Saturday, much like most of the Premium Live Events for this year. In the past, the Stamford-based promotion usually had it on Sundays, but it looks like this was a positive change-up.

The first Premium Live Event of the promotion in 2022 was Day 1, which occurred on January 1, 2022, in Atlanta. The upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event will also be held on a Saturday. Still, there were some exceptions. The second day of WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell were all on a Sunday.

During the company's third-quarter financial earnings call last year, current co-CEO Nick Khan revealed that one of the areas they looked into was a strategic approach towards Premium Live Events to enhance the results.

He then spoke extensively about how most events will be moved to Saturday after studying the dates and other events.

"First, Royal Rumble on January 29 at the Dome at America Center in St. Louis, a Saturday night where there is no real competitive programming on the sports calendar...Thus far, ticket sales are off the charts, track as well as this year’s SummerSlam, where we ended up with a gate four times the gate of SummerSlam 2019, a clear sign of the value of bringing our tentpole events to major venues on the right night." [H/T Fightful]

Khan then talked about Money in the Bank and how the Fourth of July might bring in a good audience. He then cited that a weekend during the summer in Nashville is active, which will be good for SummerSlam.

"Money in the Bank, the weekend going into July 4, will be back in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Over 400,000 people are expected to travel to Las Vegas that weekend to celebrate the fourth...About a month later, SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, again, on a Saturday, July 30. Have you been to Nashville in the summer on a weekend? It’s booming and growing and we’re growing SummerSlam with it."

What can fans expect on this year's Survivor Series: WarGames event?

One of the upcoming Saturday events for the promotion is Survivor Series: WarGames. So far, five matches have been announced, and it will surely be an exciting affair.

First, The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes, alongside Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, in a WarGames match. The Women's match will be Damage CTRL with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin, and another unannounced superstar.

Title matches are also on the line for the Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi, while Seth Rollins will defend the United States title against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

In a singles match, AJ Styles will have The O.C. and Michin at ringside when he goes against Finn Balor, who also has his own backup with The Judgment Day.

Now that Survivor Series: WarGames is just around the corner, fans should definitely tune in for possible surprises and exciting matches.

