Suspended WWE Superstar to finally return, new tag team partner – 5 directions for Jimmy if The Usos finally split

WWE's greatest stable of all time is cracking. At least, that's what Sami Zayn believes. Not only does he believe it, but he wants other members of The Bloodline to believe it as well. Based on recent actions and reactions, that may very well be the case.

Cracks in the group started to form once Roman Reigns began to grow tired of Sami Zayn. This eventually led to Zayn turning on the group, only to receive a savage beatdown from all of the active in-ring competitors involved – except for Jey Uso. Main Event Jey Uso opted to instead walk out on the group rather than hurt Sami, the man he used to despise.

Jey's status in The Bloodline is no longer clear. He's still loyal to his brother and one half of the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions, but he may end up leaving the dominant faction for good. If he does leave The Bloodline, where will this leave Jimmy Uso?

Supposing that the twins no longer team up together, Jimmy will become a full-time solo act away from his brother for the first time in is career. What might he do if The Usos go their separate ways?

Below are five directions for Jimmy if The Usos finally split.

#5. He could reunite with Naomi on-screen

Naomi has been one of the more successful female superstars over the past decade or so. She's a former SmackDown Women's Champion, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal winner.

Unfortunately, she's also been away from WWE programming for almost a year. The Queen of Glow walked out during an episode of RAW last spring alongside Sasha Banks and hasn't been seen in the company since.

If Jimmy Uso and his brother do split up, he and his real-life wife could become an on-screen pairing. This could allow Naomi to rejoin the company and give an extra layer of spice to Jimmy that he might not otherwise have, especially as fans gravitate towards Jey.

#4. Jimmy could challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther on SmackDown

The Intercontinental Championship is one of the oldest titles still in existence today in all of pro wrestling. The belt was first established over 40 years ago and continues to be defended on television and at major events to this very day.

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. The Austrian star won the belt last year and has defeated a plethora of contenders, including Sheamus, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio.

Given that Jimmy hasn't yet held a singles title in WWE, he could ultimately pursue the blue brand's only solo title for men that isn't already held by Roman Reigns. Uso defeating Gunther isn't exactly likely, but the veteran tag team star would firmly establish himself as a top solo act if he manages to do so.

#3. He could attempt to become Main Event Jimmy Uso and feud with Roman Reigns

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Paul Heyman telling Jimmy Uso to watch the damn show is hilarious Paul Heyman telling Jimmy Uso to watch the damn show is hilarious 😂😂https://t.co/5yiVPrUE3F

Jimmy Uso spent some time away from the ring in 2020, which led to a very unique role for Jey. After the two were a tag team for a decade, Jey had to forge his own path, albeit temporarily, as a solo superstar.

Jey fought to become a top singles star in WWE and even headlined a handful of events battling Roman Reigns. While he failed to win the Universal Championship, he earned the nickname Main Event Jey Uso and even went on to later win an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Jimmy is yet to establish himself as a viable singles star, but after years of manipulation by Roman Reigns, what better way to do so than by following the same path his brother once did? Jimmy could leave The Bloodline and feud with Roman for a world championship. If he manages to defeat Roman, he'll do something even Jey couldn't.

#2. Jimmy Uso could team up with Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa on RAW

Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Street Champion has only been wrestling for a handful of years but he's already firmly established himself as a major threat in WWE.

He started his World Wrestling Entertainment career on NXT, even once capturing the NXT North American Championship. Today, he's often seen by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' side.

If Jey Uso leaves The Bloodline, Jimmy may look to his younger brother to establish a new team. They will likely have natural chemistry as a duo and could potentially dominate the tag team division much like The Usos have for the past decade-plus.

#1. He could become Roman Reigns' new Right Hand Man

Roman Reigns

Jey Uso didn't want to be part of The Bloodline when the group officially formed in 2020. He hated the abuse meted out to him by the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Still, he eventually bit the bullet and joined, going on to become Roman's Right Hand Man.

With Jey potentially leaving the faction, somebody else could step into the role of being Roman's right hand man in WWE. Paul Heyman is the Wiseman of the group, so he already has a role. Solo Sikoa is always by Roman's side, but he's seemingly slotted in as more of a bodyguard.

Right Hand Man Jimmy Uso has a good ring to it, however. Jimmy could take the role Jey once had, and without the anger issues that often plague Jey, he could ultimately be even better in the role. Could Jimmy be promoted inside The Bloodline and thus be featured even more on WWE television?

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes