5 things NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021 got right: Cora Jade stuns; Johnny Gargano bids farewell?

NXT TakeOver: WarGames had some big matches this year. The new crop of NXT was set to go against the veterans of the brand in the men’s WarGames match. It was the first men’s WarGames match without the Undisputed ERA.

Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray teamed up to take on Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction in the women’s WarGames match. Imperium defended their NXT Tag Team Championships at the show.

Meanwhile, Joe Gacy challenged Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at WarGames. Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson competed in a Hair vs. Hair contest.

Grimes defeated Hudson and shaved off his head in the middle of the ring.

It was a good night for wrestling fans as some big matches took place at WarGames. Take a look at the five things NXT got right at TakeOver: WarGames this year.

#5. Raquel Gonzalez and her team picked up the win at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

The women’s match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames saw Raquel Gonzalez’s team of babyfaces take on Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction. Kai and Kay Lee Ray started the match for the respective teams.

Ray had a baseball bat in hand, while Kai brought in some kendo sticks to even the odds. Soon after, young Cora Jade entered the cage for the biggest match of her career.

Gigi Dolin entered next and brought in a trash can and a bag with her. Io Shirai came after and brought some steel chairs with her to the ring. The ring started to crowd up as all the women involved delivered some brutal strikes to stay on top.

Jacy Jayne brought in a table with her, but this proved to be costly. The babyfaces set her up on the table and Jade delivered a beautiful Senton from the top rope. Shirai snapped Jade’s shoulder into place after it looked like she’d dislocated it.

Surprisingly, Gonzalez was the final woman to enter the cage for her team. Mandy Rose also joined her team inside the WarGames structure to complete the match at NXT TakeOver.

All eight women kept taking their best shots in hopes of picking up victory. Kai and Gonzalez had some face-offs that didn’t end well.

In the end, Jade picked up the win for her team after pinning Jayne. It was a fantastic contest that lifted the mood early at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Many believed Gonzalez would lose the contest and move to the main roster.

However, the ending suggests that she still has a lot left in her and could move back into the NXT Women’s Championship picture soon.

