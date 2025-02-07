Tama Tonga to turn on Jacob Fatu after absent Bloodline member returns to WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

The Bloodline story has been on a major pause since Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on RAW's Netflix debut. Sikoa appeared on SmackDown a few weeks ago and walked off the arena uncertain about his future.

However, there is a chance that Sikoa will return to the aid of Jacob Fatu if Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa turn on the Samoan Werewolf. Tonga Loa has been out of action since the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. The star tore his bicep during the match, and there has been no update on his return.

However, when the former WWE Tag Team Champion returns, he could build a strong alliance with his brother Tama Tonga to unleash an assault on Jacob Fatu. With the latter rising to prominence as the only member of the faction making headlines around the world with his dominance, the Tongans could take their Bloodline member down to make a name for themselves.

This could lead to Solo Sikoa returning to align with Jacob Fatu and setting up a tag team match between the two duos at WrestleMania 41. However, a major twist could intensify the entire story.

Sikoa and Ftau could end up standing tall at the Grandest Stage of Them All, leading to the Tongans attacking Sikoa after the match. Further, Jacob Fatu could join the fray and attack the former Tribal Chief to turn him into a babyface. This would eventually lead to a massive Sikoa vs Fatu match at a stage like SummerSlam.

(Please Note: This is a speculation and should be interpreted accordingly)

WWE is making a change to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

While Solo Sikoa has been absent from WWE TV lately, the Stamford-based company plans to add a major change to the faction. According to reports from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE will not refer to Solo Sikoa's faction as 'The Bloodline' moving forward.

The report also adds that Triple H is directly responsible for the decision, and the faction will soon be given a new name. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stable next.

