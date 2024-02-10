Taylor Swift: When WWE stars Roman Reigns and The Rock proved they were Swifties

Taylor Swift continues to be headline news as we approach the finale of the 2023-2024 NFL Season. Heading into Super Bowl LVIII, the person drawing the most attention arguably isn't even one of the players on the field, but Swift herself. The 14-time Grammy Award winner recently revealed the release date of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on April 19th.

If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift has been a major part of your season as she's been romantically involved with tight end Travis Kelce, who is looking to win his third Super Bowl on Sunday. What you may not know, however, is that even the top dogs in WWE are fans of T-Swizzle.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who is heading into his own epic event, WrestleMania XL, in a few months, once appeared on season 3 of Carpool Karaoke alongside several other WWE Superstars. Reigns and his longtime rival/former best friend Seth Rollins appeared together singing along to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off, the lead single to her fifth studio album 1989. Maybe the Head of the Table should stick to the ring, though...

Roman's not the only member of the iconic Anoa'i Family to show his love for Swift publicly, as we even saw Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson take part in an episode of Lip Sync Battle back in 2015. The Brahma Bull also chose Shake It Off while facing off against Jimmy Fallon, and he really got into it.

What we're trying to say is maybe we can get Swift to perform at WrestleMania one year. After all, how many times can WWE use The Weeknd for the Show of Shows?

Iyo Sky is ready for a Taylor Swift match

Taylor Swift has actually been mentioned multiple times by WWE over the years, even more so in recent months while Swift-Kelce fever has been at an all-time high. Even the most dominant female stable in WWE history can't avoid her.

Following Fastlane 2023, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky was asked about a possible match-up with the 34-year-old megastar. The Genius of the Sky defended her title against Charlotte Flair and her now-Damage CTRL ally Asuka in an exciting three-way at the event, leading to an interesting post-event press conference.

When asked if she'd like to face Swift in a match at WrestleMania XL, Sky's initial answer became a meme across the IWC. "Are you crazy?!" After the laughs died down, Sky said she was ready to take her on if she wanted to accept the challenge.

The pop icon already has quite a collection of awards and accolades highlighting her songwriting ability. Could she add the WWE Women's Championship to her trophy room?