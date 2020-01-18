Tessa Blanchard's backstage fights and verbal confrontations possibly revealed in WOW

Tessa Blanchard was very different behind the scenes (Pic Source: WOW/ AXS TV)

While Tessa Blanchard is the current Impact World Champion, she is still under fire for bullying and racism allegations. She did put out a statement denying the racism charge, but it's unclear whether that has calmed the detractors.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting on Blanchard's time in WOW (Women of Wrestling) where some of the women were unimpressed during her time with the company. It should be noted that David McLane (WOW promoter) told his roster not to speak on the Blanchard situation.

Despite that, Fightful spoke to one WOW roster member who wished to remain anonymous. She said:

"Tessa Blanchard would have it out with WOW trainers, telling one that she shouldn't be teaching and didn't belong there. The trainer was said to have cried in front of the group, and when someone tried to reach out to Blanchard about it, she wasn't interested in talking and that it was being blown out of proportion. "

According to the source, Tessa gained influence in the company, she became the face of the company as well as the head trainer and worked in talent relations. The source also talked of another confrontation involving Tessa and said:

"There was a confrontation between Tessa and another top name in WOW, after weeks of tension that escalated into a verbal battle in front of others as well. It wasn't revealed who was at fault in that particular situation. There was another fairly public shouting match between Tessa Blanchard and Malia Hosaka, which led to Malia being the only person getting reprimanded, which some members of the roster saw as unfair."

Several members of the WOW roster felt that Tessa Blanchard killed their pushes and made multiple changes once she arrived. Fightful has confirmed these stories with at least 4 women on the WOW roster.

It's been known for a while that Blanchard has had attitude issues, which reportedly even cost her a WWE contract. It's unclear how she moves forward from these allegations in the coming weeks.