Tessa Blanchard reacts to her segment with Sami Callihan getting over 9 million views (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard made wrestling history, waging war with Sami Callihan

Whether you love her or you hate her, it is impossible to deny that Tessa Blanchard made history by becoming the first-ever woman to be the World Champion of a major promotion, when she defeated Sami Callihan at Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill. But one of the segments featuring her and Sami Callihan, leading up to the match made significant waves with 9 million views on Facebook!

I had a chance to catch up with Tessa Blanchard and ask her why she thought that this video broke the internet in the manner that it did. Bear in mind that the number is increasing even now, so by the time you read this article, the figure may be higher.

So, this is what Tessa Blanchard had to say about what made the video special:

"You know, I was shocked when I found out. I'm not really sure. That was a very cold night. I think we were in the Melrose Ballroom in New York. It was freezing cold after our show. And anything that Sami and I do, all of our beef aside, anything that Sami and I do, we give 125% to it."

Even though the two have been the most bitter rivals on television, it is clear that they have the utmost respect for one another:

Whatever match. Whatever backstage interaction. Whatever it is. Sami is one of the most talented people I've met in my life. His mind is so creative. The way that he thinks is different than a lot of people you meet. And he was also the thorn in my side for eight or nine months. And oVe. I'm not really sure why it got those many views. But maybe because our passion is so great. And maybe other people are able to see that.

It is pretty clear at this point that these two blood rivals may be done with waging battle against one another for the time being, but the war is far from over. Feel free to watch the video linked above and chime in with a comment about what, in your opinion, made the segment so popular.

