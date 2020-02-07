Tessa Blanchard responds to Taya Valkyrie saying that she's not faced women in months (Exclusive)

Taya Valkyrie had cut a scathing promo on Tessa Blanchard

Recently, Impact Wrestling set up an interview featuring Taya Valkyrie (who made waves as the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in the company's history) with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy. During that interview, Valkyrie made some very interesting comments about the current Impact Wrestling World Champion, Tessa Blanchard:

"Tessa - I have her number. I believe that I am the number one contender for that spot. I believe that, over the last year, since she lost that [Knockouts] title, she hasn't faced women in eight or nine months. I think she ran scared from me."

It must be noted that this is the first time in history that a woman ie. Tessa Blanchard has won a Championship that is traditionally known for being a 'men's title'. Currently, Inter-gender wrestling has become a very regular aspect of Impact Wrestling, with Tessa Blanchard leading the charge.

I had a chance to catch up with Impact Wrestling World Champion Taya Valkyrie during a recent teleconference and ask her about Valkyrie's comments. She said the following:

"Well, Taya will say whatever Taya wants to say. But I have faced women in the past eight or nine months. And I'm not scared. But I will say that since I've won the World Heavyweight Championship that I'm a fighting Champion. And I"ll fight anybody. Male, female...it doesn't matter to me. I'm that confident in myself, my ability, and I"m that willing as a Champion."

From the looks of it, Ace Austin will be the next challenger in Tessa Blanchard's crosshairs. Do stay tuned for much more from the teleconference by following my profile on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

