The 10 most popular WWE superstars, according to Google shopping trends

Measurements are made in Google trends' "shopping and fashion" section, meaning popularity should correlate with merchandise sales

Yesterday, we looked at WWE's women's division. Today we're going to look at the popularity of WWE's full-time male talent. Measurements are made in Google trends' "shopping and fashion" section, meaning popularity should correlate with merchandise sales, although the degree to which this is so is a mystery. Google trends can show us interest, but not actual purchases.

As before, the age-old chicken and egg question presents itself - is a superstar being pushed because he's popular or is he popular because he's being pushed?

If crowd responses are any indication, they roughly correlate with the names on this list. The names involved here all get loud reactions from fans in attendance.

This list only measures WWE's full-time superstars, the ones we see on TV every week. John Cena is far and away WWE's most popular superstar when everyone is being measured.

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H also rank in the top five in terms of search volume. How much merchandise these figures sell is debatable, but according to Google, people are searching for their stuff.

What about the full-time superstars? According to Google, people are searching for the merchandise of these 10 guys.

#10 Daniel Bryan

Bryan's return has gotten him a lot of pop compared to where he was before, and it would be interesting to see where he ranks at the end of the year

Daniel Bryan hasn't been back for long, but he's secured a place on the top 10 list, and not of the SmackDown top 10 kinds.

His return has gotten him a lot of buzz compared to where he was before, and it would be interesting to see where he ranks at the end of the year.

When Bryan's feud with The Miz begins, probably later this summer, I expect to see his stock rise, though the competition is stiff, as we'll soon see. Bryan might not be able to enter the top five.