The 4 best and 3 worst nicknames in WWE right now

WWE Superstars don't always get to choose their nicknames, often times they are given to them by the WWE Universe or the commentary team.

When a nickname sticks, it can become legendary, like The Rattlesnake for Stone Cold or The Great One for The Rock. However, some nicknames seem forced, and fans refuse to accept them.

Listed below are some examples of the best and worst nicknames currently in WWE.

#7. Best Nickname - The Tribal Chief/Head of the Table - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns may have had a rocky start to his career in terms of connecting with the fans, but those days are long gone. The Tribal Chief has held the undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 800 days, and there is no end to his dominant reign in sight.

Reigns has multiple nicknames as the leader of The Bloodline. No matter what you call him, Roman is the biggest and most recognizable star in the industry today.

#6. Worst Nickname - All Day - Austin Theory

Austin Theory's nickname hasn't been the worst of problems on the red brand lately, but it is still pretty lame. Austin lost his Money in the Bank cash-in on the November 7th edition of RAW.

Following his failed cash-in attempt on Seth Rollins for the US Title, Theory has completely lost his mind. A vicious new attitude will bode well for the 25-year-old moving forward. Hopefully, a better nickname will come along with his character reset as well.

#5. Best Nickname - The EST - RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair's nickname has caught on with the WWE Universe. She is the current RAW Women's Champion and has proven to be one of the greatEST wrestlers in the company, male or female.

Beliar will not be defending her title at WWE Survivor Series. Instead, the 33-year-old will be competing in a WarGames match against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim have already joined Bianca's team. The champion still has to find one more superstar to join the team before the premium live event on November 26th.

#4. Worst Nickname - The Monster of All Monsters - Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was formerly known as The Monster Among Men but was given a new nickname upon his return to the company. Strowman now goes by the nickname "The Monster of All Monsters", and to be honest, the original nickname sounded better.

Strowman battled The Nigerian Giant Omos at WWE Crown Jewel and did prove to be the best monster in the company. Unfortunately, Strowman decided to log onto social media after the big victory and made a mockery of himself.

3. Best Nickname - The Viper Randy Orton

Randy Orton has had a couple of nicknames given to him during his career. He would torment wrestling veterans in the past and be given the moniker "The Legend Killer".

However, The Viper is a nickname that has stuck with Randy throughout his entire career. Orton has been out of action since May with a back injury, and there are currently no updates on his return yet.

His tag team partner in RK-Bro, The Original Bro Matt Riddle, has been floundering on RAW without him. Only time will tell when The Viper returns to reunite with Riddle.

2. Worst Nickname - Big Time Becks - Becky Lynch

aleena @bossbnks 20 years of becky lynch. from the “lass kicker” to “the man” to “big time becks” she truly has done it all and will go done as one of the greatest of all time. forever proud of her 20 years of becky lynch. from the “lass kicker” to “the man” to “big time becks” she truly has done it all and will go done as one of the greatest of all time. forever proud of her❤️ https://t.co/KVFw29DmfK

Big Time Becks was Becky Lynch's nickname during her recent run as a heel. She had some memorable moments as Big Time Becks but didn't come close to capturing the magic she had while portraying "The Man" on screen.

Becky suffered a shoulder injury at WWE SummerSlam in her loss to Bianca Belair. She was then attacked by Damage CTRL on the following episode of WWE RAW and should return to the company soon.

1. Best Nickname - The Ring General - Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther, formerly known as WALTER in NXT UK, has an awesome nickname that fits him perfectly. The Ring General is a dominant force inside the squared circle and the leader of the Imperium faction. He often states that "the mat is sacred" and has shown off his incredible in-ring skills since joining the main roster.

WWE is currently holding the SmackDown World Cup tournament to determine the #1 contender for the IC Title. It will be interesting to find out who The Ring General's next victim will be on the blue brand.

