The 5 best squash matches in wrestling history

Several wrestling promotions have utilized squash matches for specific goals. Whether it be to build a monster heel or give credibility to a new superstar, these one-sided contests establish the arsenal of competitors and show just what they have to offer. There have also been squash matches that have taken place on huge stages.

Big Van Vader was a revelation in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He destroyed Japanese legend Antonio Inoki, who put his name on the map. Vader found similar success when he demolished Sting on his way to the WCW Heavyweight Championship. Speaking of WCW, Goldberg used the art of squash matches to cement his undefeated aura, which launched him into superstardom.

23 years ago today, Goldberg defeated Hollywood Hogan on Nitro to win the WCW World Title 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/iaYEF9I6Bv — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) July 6, 2021

From The Undertaker to Braun Strowman, squash matches have helped characters get over and become main event players. In this article, let's take a look at the five best squash matches in wrestling history.

#5 Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA - New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) Sakura Genesis 2017

#Wrestling Challenge Day 99



A quick one today, while I recover from a weekend of wrestling...Hiromu Takahashi vs Kushida from #NJPW Sakura Genesis 2017 is the best two minute match of all time IMO.



I was stunned watching it at the time, but the shock factor really works. pic.twitter.com/jVUWwERbrh — GH (@carrythegary) April 9, 2019

New Japan Pro Wrestling is known for classic battles and long form epic main events. Their title matches are usually tremendous displays of back and forth wrestling between two evenly matched competitors. It just isn't the place for one-sided affairs. However, NJPW perfects professional wrestling more than many other promotions and squash matches are no different.

The most famed squash match of recent years has to be the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match back at Sakura Genesis 2017. Hiromu Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA to win the title at Wrestle Kingdom 11. The rematch was the latter's chance to win back the title and return to his position as ace for the junior heavyweight division in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

KUSHIDA came out hot and hit a dive before the opening bell. He hit a running dropkick to Takahashi while he sat in a chair. He looked to have put the champion away with a hoverboard lock, but Takahashi escaped and hit a brutal sunset bomb to the floor. Hiromu Takahashi followed with the Time Bomb, a running DVD in the corner and a second Time Bomb for the win in just two minutes.

It was an absolutely shocking result that stunned the fans in attendance as well as watching from home. It solidified Takahashi as the top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling's junior heavyweight division. This contest was a fun sprint that set KUSHIDA up for a redemption arc to return to the top of the division and cement Takahashi as the ace that he would become.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das