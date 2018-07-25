Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 5 Biggest Flops Since The 2016 WWE Draft

Lak Gill
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    25 Jul 2018, 02:31 IST

Enter captio
Zayn has not benefited from the draft

This month marks the two-year anniversary of the 2016 WWE Draft. Earlier we looked at the five biggest success stories since the roster split, now let’s examine the flops.

When WWE decided to split Raw and Smackdown again, the goal was to create more stars. With a smaller roster on each show, talent would have time to shine. While Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and others have prospered, there are those who have not been as lucky.

Out of the 59 wrestlers and tag teams who were drafted on that night, let’s look at the five acts whose careers have gone sideways since then:

#5 Dean Ambrose

Ambrose has been out with an injury since Dec 2017
Ambrose went from WWE Champion to mid-carder in less than a year

As WWE Champion, Dean Ambrose was drafted as the No.1 pick for Smackdown Live.

Before he could start on his new brand, Ambrose had to defend the WWE Championship against his former Shield brothers and Raw recruits, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Ambrose pinned Reigns to retain the belt for himself and his brand.

When the Smackdown roster came out and lifted Ambrose on their shoulders, it was a sign that the 'Lunatic Fringe' was going to be the central figure on the blue brand. This was his time.

Curiously, his first WWE title defence as Smackdown’s king was against WWE booking victim, Dolph Ziggler. Ambrose got the win at SummerSlam in a mid-card match.

After that, Ambrose moved onto a feud with AJ Styles. ‘The Phenomenal One’ pinned Ambrose to win the WWE Championship in their first one-on-one match. Ambrose remained in a feud with Styles throughout the year but failed to win back the strap.

Ambrose defeated The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship on the first Smackdown of 2017.

It was a step down for the man who was WWE Champion just a few months ago. Ambrose fell even further; his IC title defence was moved to the pre-show of WrestleMania 33 at the last minute.

After less than a year on Smackdown, the number one pick for the blue brand was moved to Raw as part of the 2017 Superstar Shakeup.

‘The Lunatic Fringe’ spend the rest of 2017 mired in mid-card feuds before he tore his triceps in December. The injury could’ve come at a worse time; the time off allows Ambrose to come back with a fresh start.

Ambrose should come back as a heel; he hasn’t played the bad guy role since 2014. The way his career went in 2017, Ambrose has plenty of pent-up anger and resentment to tap into.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Shield Enzo and Cass Dean Ambrose Baron Corbin
Lak Gill
CONTRIBUTOR
6 Best mic workers in the WWE today
RELATED STORY
5 Real-life feuds between WWE Superstars that you might...
RELATED STORY
5 Booking decisions for the NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons WWE made a mistake by firing Big Cass, and 5...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE women wrestlers you didn't know were dating fellow...
RELATED STORY
10 rare photos of Superstars before they made it to the WWE
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who didn't benefit from heel turns
RELATED STORY
5 WWE on-screen pairs who are real life couples
RELATED STORY
The top 5 big guy-little guy tag teams in WWE history
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big Cass to possibly have a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us