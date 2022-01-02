The 5 defining moments of NXT in 2021

WWE NXT saw a great deal of changes over the course of 2021. The brand moved from Wednesday to Tuesday nights in April, ending the Wednesday Night Wars with AEW Dynamite. There was then a complete overhaul of the entire presentation of the brand with the NXT 2.0 rebrand in September.

It was one of the most complex years in the history of the formerly black and gold brand. Various stars moved on from the brand, either being called up to the main roster or moving on to AEW. Due to so many changes and the inclusion of new superstars, the roster is vastly different to even just a year ago. The moments created in the ring were awesome, with title changes and the ending of long term stories.

When looking back on 2021, it would be great if fans remembered the best moments over the last 12 months. There were even periods where it felt like the NXT of old. In this article, let's take a look at the five defining moment of NXT in 2021.

5) Carmelo Hayes cashes in his Breakout Tournament contract to win the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes arrived in NXT at the start of 2020. He had good showings against established stars like Adam Cole and KUSHIDA before winning the 2021 Breakout Tournament. The victory rewarded Carmelo with a contract opportunity at any title, whenever he wanted.

The young superstar added Trick Williams to his act when WWE rebranded the show to NXT 2.0. Carmelo Hayes looked to step up and claim the moniker of "The Leader of the New School". On the October 12th episode of NXT 2.0, Isaiah Swerve Scott defeated Santos Escobar to retain the North American Title with the help of Hayes and Williams.

This was all just a ploy, as Carmelo Hayes attacked Scott immediately after the match. He then cashed in on his Breakout Tournament contract for an immediate North American Championship Match. Hayes hit his top rope leg drop to the back of Swerve's head to win the title.

Carmelo Hayes has proven himself as a champion and been a mainstay of the NXT 2.0 brand ever since. He has everything it takes to be a future NXT Champion. Hayes certainly has a bright future after several memorable moments this year.

