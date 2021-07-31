The 5 greatest international tag teams in WWE history

Over the course of WWE history, there have been many different tag teams from outside the United States. Internationally, wrestling can be vastly different depending on where the performers are from. Audiences are looking for certain aspects from their wrestling. Tag team wrestling has seen evolution over the years with the company.

There have been tag teams with one member from outside America like The Hart Foundation. There have also been tag teams who have played foreign menaces, but both members are from the United States like The Wild Samoans. Successful tag teams with two international members are quite rare, but it does include some of the best in wrestling history.

"@robschamberger: Afa and Sika, the Wild Samoans! pic.twitter.com/hSC4hvY2Vw" Haha my dad is the mean looking one. #PissedOffSamoans — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2014

With the recent listing of the 50 greatest tag teams in company history just being released, it seems like a great time to look back on the incredible international tag teams. In this article, let's take a look back at the five greatest international tag teams in WWE history.

#5. The Bushwhackers - WWE

Congratulations to THE BUSHWACKERS, Class of 2015 inductees into the @WWE Hall of Fame! http://t.co/i1mM0xo9w1 pic.twitter.com/2dqHqgYKoG — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 23, 2015

Luke Williams and Butch Reed entered the WWE after a memorable run as The Sheepherders in the WWC and Jim Crockett Promotions. They were known for their hard-hitting, intense style in the ring, but Vince McMahon had a different vision for the duo from New Zealand. He repackaged them as The Bushwhackers and developed a more comedic style for the tag team.

There were several traits that The Bushwhackers became known for in WWE. They would lick the faces of fans, opponents and each other. Butch and Luke also had a signature march to the ring, swinging their flexed arms. They had several fondly remembered feuds with The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers and The Beverly Brothers.

The Bushwhackers quickly became one of the most popular duos in all of the WWE. Despite never winning tag team gold in the company, Luke and Butch won tag team titles in every promotion they went to. They are also one of the longest tenured tag teams in wrestling history, having been together for over 35 years. The Bushwackers will be remembered for their longevity and the way they evolved.

