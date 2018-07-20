The 5 greatest rivals of The Miz

The Miz has been an important part of the WWE for over a decade...

The story of Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is truly unique. He debuted on television in 2001 on MTV's The Real World reality series before appearing on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough where he would become the runner-up.

Shortly after his runner-up performance on Tough Enough, he was signed to a developmental deal and Miz reported to Ohio Valley Wrestling. He'd make his main roster debut in 2006 as the host of SmackDown before finally transitioning to a wrestler later that fall.

Fast forward to 2018, and The Miz is one of the most important entities that the WWE has today. Throughout his career, he's won a total of 17 titles within the WWE, including eight reigns with the WWE Intercontinental Championship; which only trails Chris Jericho all-time.

Under the current format, The Miz become the fifth Grand Slam Champion for the WWE and the 14th of all-time. Though he only has had one world championship reign, his body of work the past two years suggests that he will get a run with the WWE Championship again sometime in the near future.

During the 12-year career of The Miz, there have been some great rivals. This article will take a look at the five best rivals of The Miz's career.

Let's kick off this list with a former partner of The Miz who won two tag team championships together in the WWE before becoming bitter rivals...

#5 John Morrison

John Morrison wrestled in the WWE from 2004 to 2011...

John Randall Hennigan has MANY names within the sport of professional wrestling, but for his seven years with the WWE, he was best known as John Morrison. Like The Miz, Morrison started his WWE career by appearing on Tough Enough; where he the co-winner in 2002 with the late Matt Cappotelli.

Morrison started teaming with The Miz in 2007 and they found success instantly as they won the WWE Tag Team Championship and the World Tag Team Championship once each. In 2009, that partnership came to a crashing halt and it started a great feud between these two.

The feud spilled into 2010 where they would both be gunning for the WWE United States Championship. The pinnacle of the feud was the first edition of Monday Night Raw in 2011 when Miz defeated Morrison for the WWE Championship in a tremendous No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere Match.

