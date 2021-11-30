The 5 greatest WWE pay-per-view matches held in December

The WWE Universe was surprised when the company announced that Survivor Series would be the final pay-per-view for 2021. The promotion will present their first Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, so they decided to scrap the scheduled TLC show in lieu of driving the build there. It's a shame because there have been several awesome bouts at major shows in December throughout the promotion's history.

WWE has been presenting December pay-per-views since 1995 and several Hall of Famers have shown up for the holiday season. Just last year, another classic was added to the list of exceptional matches in December.

Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship over Kevin Owens in a grueling, yet superb, TLC Match.

With no December pay-per-view this year, it seems like an ideal time to look closely at some of the outstanding matches to take place for WWE in this particular month. In this article, let's identify the five greatest WWE pay-per-view matches to take place in final month of the year.

5) Kurt Angle vs. The Rock vs. The Undertaker vs. Rikishi vs. Triple H vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Armageddon Hell In A Cell Match for the WWE Championship (WWE Armageddon 2000)

When Attitude Era fans think of epic encounters on WWE pay-per-view in December, this is a match that will often be mentioned. 2000 is in the short argument for the greatest calendar year of all time for the company. It was a litany of excellent major shows that all had marvelous bouts on the cards. However, there was nothing like Armageddon Hell In A Cell.

Kurt Angle held the WWE Championship and had several competitors gunning for him, while a few big feuds were escalating in intensity. Commissioner Mick Foley decided to put the six top stars in the company inside Hell In A Cell to determine who the WWE Champion would be. This caused issues with Vince McMahon, who didn't want his moneymakers injured in the Devil's Playground.

The main event of WWE Armageddon 2000 was everything that fans would have expected. It was insanity with Kurt Angle, The Rock, The Undertaker, Rikishi, Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin brawling all over the cell, outside of it, all over the arena and on top of the cage. Mr. McMahon brought a hay truck down to ringside to try to pull the cell up, but it would end up being used as a crash pad.

The Undertaker gave Rikishi a chokeslam off the cage onto the hay, taking him out of the contest in the most spectacular spot. Austin gave Rock a Stone Cold Stunner before Triple H took him out. With everyone down, Angle draped his limp hand over Rock to score the three count and win the war.

