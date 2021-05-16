5 greatest post-WWE WrestleMania pay-per-views of all time

For WWE, WrestleMania is the pinnacle and the culmination of an entire year of stories and entertainment.

Following the grandest stage of them all, the company sometimes takes its foot off the gas and doesn't follow up as strong as the biggest show of the year. However, there are other times where WWE produces a show that exceeds all expectations after 'Mania.

Ever since 1995, WWE has directly followed WrestleMania with a major show the following month. Post-WrestleMania pay-per-views will have rematches from the Showcase of the Immortals that lead to direct comparisons to the offerings at the big show. Sometimes the rematches far surpass what the performers produced with all the bright lights on them the month prior.

.@WWECesaro has a moment of reflection when he thinks about his journey in wrestling...



A special career spanning 20+ years could reach its pinnacle on Sunday 🙏



The main-event awaits. #WMBacklash #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ICgmmdvTqU — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 13, 2021

With over 25 major events directly following Vince McMahon's greatest creation, there are plenty of options for the best of the best, but not all have been home runs. In this article, we will take a look at the five greatest post-WWE WrestleMania pay-per-views of all time.

Honorable Mentions

WWE Revenge Of The Taker 1997

WWE Backlash 1999

WWE Backlash 2005

#5 WWE Payback 2016

Following WrestleMania 32, WWE pushed the idea of a new era. With Shane and Stephanie McMahon at the helm, the company stacked the first pay-per-view following the grandest stage of them all with fresh new matchups. At the top of the card for WWE Payback 2016, WWE's newest acquisition looked to capture his first WWE Championship.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 32, AJ Styles defeated Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and the returning Cesaro to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship.

The main event clash between Styles and WWE Champion Roman Reigns was a superb clash that featured The Usos, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows getting involved.

WWE Payback 2016 also featured a thrilling grudge match between long-time rivals Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens would gain the victory, but Zayn's exceptional performance guaranteed that this would not be their final encounter.

The Miz successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Cesaro, while Charlotte Flair retained her RAW Women's Championship over Natalya.

Outside of those title matches, Dean Ambrose regained some momentum after his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 by defeating Chris Jericho.

The only blemish on the night was the tag team opener between The Vaudevillains and the team of Enzo and Big Cass. A freak accident led to Enzo being rushed to the hospital, but even with that, this was an entertaining output from WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT