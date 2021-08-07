The 5 most memorable tournaments in WWE history

Until recently, tournaments were used sparingly by WWE. Although the format has been successful for building new stars and providing capitivating programming, the company hasn't always capitalized on all the benefits. When they do, it has given fans intriguing angles and star-making performances.

Tournaments have been on display in some of the biggest stages in WWE history. WrestleMania IV centered around the WWE Championship tournament. In a single night, Macho Man Randy Savage defeated four WWE superstars, including Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase in the finals, to win the WWE Title. Savage not only won the top prize, but he etched his name in the annals of company history.

32 years ago today at WrestleMania 4, Randy Savage captures the WWF Championship defeating Ted DiBiase in the finals of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament.



Be sure to follow us for tons of super rare 80’s Wrestling Photos daily! pic.twitter.com/f1pUbUt2VL — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) March 27, 2020

Whether it be for championship gold or the traditional King of the Ring, there have been historic single elimination tournaments that stand the test of time and create a legacy for the winners. In this article, let's take a look at the five most memorable tournaments in WWE history.

#5 Deadly Games Tournament (WWE Survivor Series 1998)

On this day - Survivor Series 1998

The Rock beats Mankind in the final of the Deadly Game Tournament and The Corporate Champion is crowned. #wwe #survivorseries #onthisday #onthisdayinhistory #rock #mankind pic.twitter.com/5BKb67EnB6 — Select Match Type Podcast (@SelectMatchPod) November 15, 2020

In the fall of 1998, Vince McMahon screwed Stone Cold Steve Austin out of the WWE Championship, pitting him in a Triple Threat Match against The Undertaker and Kane at Breakdown where the two challengers could only pin the champion. After Austin ended the WWE Championship Match between Taker and Kane in a no contest, Mr. McMahon made a tournament to determine a new champion.

At Survivor Series 1998, the Deadly Games Tournament took place to determine a new WWE Champion. The night didn't feature spectacular matches, but it was a tremendous one-night angle that concluded in a dramatic main event finish. Heading into the pay-per-view, Mr. McMahon started a rivalry with The Rock, while aligning with Mankind and making him his desired Corporate Champion.

McMahon looked to screw The Rock immediately by placing Big Boss Man as his first opponent. The People's Champion pinned Boss Man in record fashion with a small package. Boss Man looked to get revenge in the second round by costing The Rock his match against Ken Shamrock. Rock intercepted the Boss Man's nightstick and used it on Shamrock to get the win.

After beating The Undertaker thanks to help from Kane, Rock faced Mankind in the Finals. Mankind got there by beating Stone Cold thanks to referee Shane McMahon turning on the Texas Rattlesnake and screwing him in the semifinals. Just when it looked like Mr. McMahon was going to screw The Rock, he repeated the Montreal Screwjob.

The Rock locked Mankind in the sharpshooter, while McMahon forced the referee to ring the bell. The Great One became the WWE Champion in controversial fashion, completing a remarkable heel turn that set him up as the Corporate Champion. This is fondly remembered as one of the best booked nights of the Attitude Era.

