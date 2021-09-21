The 5 must-watch Dark Side of the Ring episodes

Dark Side of the Ring has opened the eyes of many wrestling fans to some of the most riveting and emotional tales in the business. Vice TV has found a gold mine for the wrestling community and continues to deliver well produced documentaries with every passing season.

Over three seasons, Dark Side of the Ring has covered different performers, scandals and incidents that haven't been divulged on the mainstream level before. The team has deep dived into the most controversial figures and stories that have pulled on the heart strings of fans and has uncovered new information.

Dark Side of the Ring @DarkSideOfRing



Season 3B is premiering now on @vicetv.



#DarkSideoftheRing Fasten your seatbelts, and return your tray tables to their upright and locked position…Season 3B is premiering now on @vicetv. Fasten your seatbelts, and return your tray tables to their upright and locked position…



Season 3B is premiering now on @vicetv.



#DarkSideoftheRing https://t.co/5Zl0hc80es

The latest episode on "The Plane Ride From Hell" has had plenty of fallout, with Tommy Dreamer being suspended from IMPACT Wrestling due to his comments during the show, and Ric Flair had his "Car Shield" commercials pulled.

In this article, let's take a look at the five must-watch Dark Side of the Ring episodes.

5) The Life and Crimes of New Jack – Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, Episode 3

Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 may have been when the series picked up steam. They touched on more serious issues in wrestling and its polarizing characters. Among the most divisive is the former ECW original New Jack. The Original Gangsta had a hardcore style that made him popular during the peak of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW).

His story was fascinating, starting in Smokey Mountain Wrestling and making his way to ECW. New Jack's high risk stunts were dangerous for himself and those around him. The Mass Transit Incident was covered in detail, which still remains one of the scariest wrestling tales ever. New Jack didn't slow up after ECW with various violent incidents.

The thing that made "The Life and Crimes of New Jack" Dark Side of the Ring episode stand out was the man behind the character, Jerome Young. His storytelling ability was on full display and brought a genuine sense of humor to some crazy experiences. It made fans wish that New Jack would do a one-man show on his life afterwards.

"The Life and Crimes of New Jack" unfortunately was one of the last projects that Jerome Young took part in before his death in May this year. From flying off scaffolds and throwing men off them to beating a 69-year old Gypsy Joe within an inch of his life and stabbing William Jason Lane, this is a compelling episode that shows why New Jack is the most infamous wrestler ever.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh