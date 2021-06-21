The 6 greatest Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history

Hell in a Cell was at one point the most feared phrase in all of WWE. When a superstar uttered these words, the fans knew that the subsequent match would be brutal. It was once the premier stipulation bout that would blow off bitter rivalries in a memorable spectacle.

Since WWE made the Hell in a Cell a yearly themed pay-per-view, some of the luster behind this match type has lessened. More often than not, the cell has been used in feuds that did not warrant it. Matches have been placed inside the cage because it is the month of the themed pay-per-view.

That being said, this stipulation still has a proud history. The Devil's Playground has witnessed many epic encounters that will never be forgotten. With this year's pay-per-view on the horizon, let's take a look at the six greatest Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history.

Honorable mention:

Armageddon Hell In A Cell (Armageddon 2000)

Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (No Way Out 2000)

Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker (No Mercy 2002/Hell In A Cell 2015)

The Undertaker vs. Edge (Summerslam 2008)

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell 2019)

#6 Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship (Hell in a Cell 2020)

The first entry on this greatest Hell in a Cell list comes from just last year. Bayley and Sasha Banks were the MVPs of the pandemic era in WWE. The Golden Role Models dominated the company across all three brands. Bayley made history with her reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and together, they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

After the duo lost their tag titles, Bayley turned on her best friend and harshly attacked Sasha Banks. This betrayal set the stage for a collision between two of the Four Horsewomen inside of Hell in a Cell. The two ladies put on an amazing performance that ranks among the greatest women's matches in company history.

With a year of buildup behind it, the Hell in a Cell match between Bayley and Sasha was innovative, as it featured several memorable spots. Banks ran up a table to hit Bayley with double knees into the cell. On the other hand, Bayley used kendo sticks and ladders to beat down her opponent. In the end, the same steel chair that Bayley used to betray Banks made all the difference.

Bayley brought the chair with her to the ring, but Banks immediately threw the weapon out of the cell. The Role Model would eventually reclaim the steel chair and use it against The Boss, but Banks ultimately used the chair in the Banks Statement to clinch the win. In hindsight, this bout was a remarkable contest that ranks among the best in the stipulation's history.

